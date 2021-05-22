2A Bowling: Lumberjills out-roll Monarchs

The R.A. Long bowling team had its best outing of the season yet, and the Lumberjills needed every single pin they knocked down in a 1922-1916 win over Mark Morris.

Previous Sprague led R.A. Long with a three-game score of 534, including a 204 in her third game — the highest single-game score by anyone at the lanes Friday afternoon.

But behind Sprague, the Lumberjills won with their depth. For the first time this season, all four RAL bowlers finished above 400. Kaydence Smith came in behind Sprague at 492 for the day, Katie Lender-Aberle was 14 pins behind that at 478, and Natlie Bargen had her highest score of the season, rounding out the Jills’ scorecard with a 418.

Mark Morris clustered all of its scores within a 34-pin margin. Natalia Breeden had the high day, finishing at 498; her 201 in Game 3 was the only round over 200 for the Monarchs on Friday. Mahalia Perkins finished on 484, Jordyn Lambert rolled a 470, and Elise Aquirre came in six pins behind her at 464.

R.A. Long will open its final week of the regular season on the road at Fort Vancouver on Tuesday.

