 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2A Bowling: Lumberjills drop close one to Eagles
0 comments
alert
2A Bowling

2A Bowling: Lumberjills drop close one to Eagles

{{featured_button_text}}

It came down to just 23 pins Thursday at Triangle Bowl, but the R.A. Long bowling team found itself on the wrong side of the slim margin, losing to Hudson’s Bay 1654-1631.

Precious Sprague had the best day on the lanes for the Lumberjills, finishing at 490 over the course of the three games. Behind her, Katie Lender-Ablerle finished at 404, Kaydence Smith rolled a 399, and LillieAnne Glenn rounded out RAL’s team score with a 338.

Jackie Mott led the Eagles with game-high 505, including a 189 in Game 2, the highest single-game score by any bowler on the day.

R.A. Long was scheduled to stay in Longview and face Mark Morris on Friday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bowling

2A Bowling: Fort bowlers beat MM

The Mark Morris bowling team improved its total score by over 100 pins from its Monday out against Columbia River, but that wasn’t enough to b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News