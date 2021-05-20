2A Bowling: Lumberjills drop close one to Eagles

It came down to just 23 pins Thursday at Triangle Bowl, but the R.A. Long bowling team found itself on the wrong side of the slim margin, losing to Hudson’s Bay 1654-1631.

Precious Sprague had the best day on the lanes for the Lumberjills, finishing at 490 over the course of the three games. Behind her, Katie Lender-Ablerle finished at 404, Kaydence Smith rolled a 399, and LillieAnne Glenn rounded out RAL’s team score with a 338.

Jackie Mott led the Eagles with game-high 505, including a 189 in Game 2, the highest single-game score by any bowler on the day.

R.A. Long was scheduled to stay in Longview and face Mark Morris on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.