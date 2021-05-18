2A Bowling: Fort bowlers beat MM

The Mark Morris bowling team improved its total score by over 100 pins from its Monday out against Columbia River, but that wasn’t enough to beat Fort Vancouver on Tuesday at Triangle Bowl, as the Monarchs lost 2210-1855.

Natalia Breeden finished atop the Monarchs’ card with a score of 486 on the day, leading her team with a 179 in Game 1 and 177 in Game 2, before turning in a 130 in Game 3.

Jordyn Lambert rolled a team-high 172 in the third game; she finished with a total score of 460, as did Mahalia Perkins.

Elise Aguirre rolled a three-game score of 449.

Rose Ugbinada led the Trappers on the day, surpassing 215 in all three games to finish at 662 for her entire outing.

Mark Morris is set to face off against R.A. Long for the second time this season Friday at Triangle Bowl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0