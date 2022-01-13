2A Bowling: Columbia river rolls through Monarchs

The Mark Morris girls bowling team lost to Columbia River at Triangle Bowl on Thursday, falling 2,135-1,798.

Elise Aguirre rolled a 342 to pace the Monarchs, while Mahalia Perkins came in at 324. Natalia Breeden finished at 258 and Damarys Flores ended on 246. Alex Perkins rolled a 106 in the first game, before being subbed out for Brooklynn Dillinger, who carded a 158 in the second.

On the other side of the lanes, River had three separate single games over 200.

The Rapids won the first Baker game 167-163. The Monarchs came back to salvage the second 201-157, but it wasn’t enough to close the final gap.

Mark Morris was set to close the penultimate week of its regular season against R.A. Long at Triangle Bowl on Friday.

