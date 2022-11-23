2A/3A High School Girls Bowling Preview: Local bowlers look to bag turkeys all winter long

When R.A. Long saw its grasp on fourth place at the 2A State bowling championship vanish last season in the baker games, the Lumberjills were none too pleased about settling for fifth place, one spot out of trophy position.

“It was a pretty emotional day, I’m not going to lie,” R.A. Long sophomore Jade Walter said of last year's season ending loss.

Walter was a freshman varsity bowler on that 2021 team. Back as a varsity returner for the 2022-23 campaign, Walter knows one key area where the Jills will have to improve if they don’t want to endure the pain of last season.

“We need to work on our bakers games. They’ve been pretty fatal,” admitted Walters. “We need to work on spares in practice.”

R.A. Long coach Shane Berridge has been working with the team on its approach to the baker games that cap each match every day in practice. The key, he says, is consistency, picking up spares and controlling one’s emotions.

Bowling is an intensely psychological sport, in which, like golf, the slightest shift in body positioning and release can cause the bowler to go from rolling a strike to leaving a 7-10 split.

Berridge likes his current crop of bowlers. It's a group that includes two varsity returners from last year’s State qualifying team, with Walters and Ava Rodman leading the charge.

At the same time, the Jills have turned to a largely inexperienced group of 36 bowlers to fill the five varsity spots. That group includes Lily Mattison, Hailey Wright, Charlene Smith, Destiny Ramirez and freshman Kaeos Lender-Aberle to fill the shoes of the three seniors it graduated last season. Each has stepped up and looked solid so far according to Berridge.

“I think we feel good about where we are team-wise. We’re a young team, not a lot of experience,” Berridge said. “We have moxy. They’re starting strong and they are out to improve. As a coach, that’s all you’re really looking for, making improvements.”

If the Jills are to match, or improve upon, last season’s results they will do so with the right hand of Rodman leading them most nights. Rodman is the team’s anchor in the baker games. In other words, when the team needs a lock down frame, they call on Rodman.

“Ava has such a killer instinct,” Berridge said. “She hates to lose. It seems like she’s always there when we need her. She knows what she has to do and she executes.”

Rodman averaged slightly north of 170 per game last year. She’s up to 183 this year and wants to top 200 by the end of the season while qualifying for State again.

The key for Rodman? That psychological aspect again.

“I want to work on my mental strength so that I don’t get upset if I roll a bad shot,” Rodman said. “I struggled with hitting my mark and adjusting to conditions.”

On Wednesday against Mark Morris, Rodman closed out the first baker game with a turkey.

Walters is on the rise in her second year with the Jills, too. A bowler since the age of nine, Walters is looking to take a step up from finishing in the middle of the pack at Districts as a freshman.

“I’m working on my approach and getting more carry to pick up spares and striking,” said Walters.

Of the three area schools, R.A. Long is perhaps the team best positioned to place as a team at the district tournament on the other side of the new year.

“They know that they’re a good team,” Berridge said. “We have some youth that is really getting better. I have high hopes.”

Perkins paces plucky Monarchs

Mark Morris returns three varsity bowlers from a 2021 group that saw its share of struggles come district tournament time last season. Their top bowler, Mahalia Perkins, notably battled nerves at Districts while rolling well off of her season average.

“All of the pressure of doing well got to me,” Perkins said.

It's not an experience she's likely to repeat.

Perkins is back for her senior year with a heightened sense of determination. She has aspirations to bowl at the collegiate level on scholarship somewhere in the Midwest or on the East Coast. She also knows that the Monarchs are relying on her to set the tone in each and every match from here until the end of the line.

The Monarchs' anchor put the work in during the offseason to get better and it’s shown. Perkins currently averages a score of 196 in the Saturday junior league which began in September, which is a 30 pin improvement from her average in the league last year.

“Over the summer it seemed like I was (at Triangle Bowl) almost every day,” Perkins said.

She hasn’t set any individual achievement goals other than on continual improvement of her game to game scores. Her coach Shawna Petersen believes she has that in store, and much more.

“She’s absolutely sitting in a better position than she was last year,” Petersen said of Perkins. “She just has that good mindset. She has her sights set high.”

This season Mark Morris will also be relying heavily on Brooklynn Dillinger. The senior Monarchs was a State qualifier last season, eventually finishing 20th with a 651 total over four games. Dillinger has her sights set on 185 for her individual game average by the end of the season, which would about a 15-pin increase from her current scores.

The Monarchs varsity depth beneath Perkins and Dillinger is far more green when it comes to time spent at the alley, but they've got plenty of upside. That group includes Ainsley Hayes, Madison Mauck, Alex Perkins and Adyson Baxter. They have separated themselves from the mix of 18 Monarchs who turned out for the program for the '22-23 season.

If Mark Morris is to rapidly improve upon recent postseason history it will need to see its varsity tighten up its muscle memory and fortify the mental game, too.

“Bowling is a huge mental sport. You have to stay relaxed. Just a little bit of tension can throw you off,” Petersen noted. “A single board can change whether you’re going to hit a strike or get a split. So if a girl is off just a little bit, it makes a huge difference. And being tense can do it.”

Petersen knows her team has its work cut out for it with a strong batch of teams competing in a tough 2A Greater St. Helens League that figures to be headed by Columbia River, R.A. Long, and perhaps Fort Vancouver.

"We just have to work on our game and hope that when we face them at districts, the bowling gods are in our favor,” said Petersen. “I’m hoping for one of those amazing years this year. We have everything that we need. We have some amazing bowlers, some with a lot of potential.”

Kelso’s Strehle eyes a State title

Across the river, on the 3A side of the tracks, Kelso finds itself largely in the same boat as Mark Morris – with a pair of returnees and a host of more inexperienced bowlers behind them.

After two weeks of regular season play Hilanders coach Justin Fugleberg had a roster of 10 bowlers, which may progress to 13 by the end of the month as participation continues to climb.

Seniors Emily Strehle and Lindsay Walker return to lead the Kelso varsity against a 3A Greater St. Helens League dominated by last year’s State champions from Skyview. Evergreen and Prairie look to have solid teams as well which will keep Kelso working hard all season to earn one of the two allocated State berths out of the 3A bi-district tournament.

Strehle finished second at State last year as an individual "by one or two spares," according to her count. Last season her per game average fell two points shy of 200, at 198.3, and this year she’s quickly working her way back to that level with an average of 191.7 through four games.

After coming up just shy of her goal last season Strehle put in the work over the offseason, competing in the junior Saturday league at Triangle Bowl as well as the Oregon Junior Classics Association tournament held every third Sunday at bowling alleys scattered across Oregon and Washington.

Strehle is dead set on bringing back the first-place State trophy this time around, and while the competition is likely to be strong, she is confident in her ability to rise to the top.

"I know there are a few girls in the District that are near my average," Strehle said. "My focus is on spares, making good shots. I know I can do it."

Her coach is confident in the senior pin rattler, too.

“(Strehle) is becoming a little more consistent on spare picking,” Fugleberg noted. “She’s trying to figure out rolling her ball in different lane patterns. It’s mostly more ball control than anything. Trusting her swing, not overthinking it too much."

If that's not enough to convince you, Fugleberg took it one step further.

“I truly feel that she’s the best bowler in 3A, at least District wide,” he added.

As for the steadily improving Walker, her average has reached 143 and climbing. After missing out on qualifying for the 3A state tournament last season by one spare, she already knows where she needs improve.

"Over time you know what your ball can do so you need to learn to trust your swing," Walker said.

Behind Strehle and Walker, the Hilanders have a squad that includes two more seniors in Bre Foster and Maddy Wood who both come to the lanes for the first time from a softball background. There’s also freshman Paige Molyneux who is showing steady progress already this season despite overhauling her mechanics entirely.

Fugleberg is working with his cast of bowlers to break bad habits while settling into a more traditional swing style. And like any swing change, whether it be in golf, baseball or bowling, bad scores come before the progress.

“It takes time,” Fugleberg acknowledged. “(Eventually), the scores will show it. As much as we don’t worry about the score – we worry about what we’re doing at practice – at the end of the day, it will show.”

Once they've got the hang of the fundamentals, Fugleberg and company can dive into deeper work on spare alignment, which will in turn improve the team’s performance both individually and in the ever important baker games.

“Part of the spare practice is trying to teach these girls the three spots to start from,” Fugleberg said. “So it’s giving them those tools so that when they’re out there bowling on their own, they'll know the techniques to do what they need to do.”

For Kelso, maintaining their upward trajectory from the first practice through the district tournament in late January is the sole focus.

“Just continued improvement, whatever that looks like,” Fugleberg said. “After getting beat, we take the opportunity to work on some things. My goal is whatever we can do to improve, whether it be at matches, practice, on the side, we do that.”