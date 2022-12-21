2A/3A High School Bowling: Perkins and Dillinger lead Mark Morris past Kelso

With Alex Perkins and Brooklynn Dillinger leading the way, Mark Morris won its third match in a row, beating 3A Kelso 2,032-1,530 on Tuesday at Triangle Bowl.

Perkins, the younger sister of senior Mahalia Perkins rolled a team-best 364 series including a 201-pin game in Game 2 to lead the Monarchs for the first time this season. Dillinger returned after missing the Monarchs’ last game on Saturday against Ridgefield. She was solid as usual, bowling a 358 series with games of 181 and 177.

Even in the loss, Kelso found itself enjoying the competitive atmosphere.

“These cross-town matches are always fun as it gives some of these girls who grew up bowling league a chance to bowl against each other representing their schools,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said. “Unfortunately for us, Mark Morris was just dialed in and just ran away with the match right from the start.”

Kelso senior Emily Strehle led all bowlers with a 367 series, edging Alex Perkins by three pins for that mantle. That total was slightly under Strehle's season average with games of 184 and 183. Lindsay Walker had a strong game for the Hilanders as well, with a 309 series.

The Monarchs were too much, however. They took Game 1 818-666 and followed with a 837-633 win in Game 2 for a 356-point lead heading into the baker games. All Mark Morris did there was post its best baker game of the season in the second, winning 219-107. It took the first baker game 158-124.

Mahalia Perkins bowled a 329 series and Adyson Baxter finished with a 277 series in the cross-river roll-off.

“We had some bowlers struggle early, but most were able to get it turned around quickly enough. Maddy Wood had a great match and shot a personal best in the second game with a score of 151,” Fugleberg said.

Both teams return to the Triangle lanes on Jan. 3. Kelso will host Mountain View, while Mark Morris will face off against rival R.A. Long for the third time this season.