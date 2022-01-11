2A/3A Girls Bowling Roundup: Mark Morris rolls past shorthanded Kelso

Kelso was down to just four bowlers as Mark Morris took down the Hilanders 1,767-1,498 in a non-league match on Tuesday at Triangle Bowl.

Despite being short staffed, Emily Strehle and Lindsay Walker posted the two top series scores on the match. Strehle led the way with a final score of 395. She posted the top single-game score and was the only bowler to break the 200 mark with a 213 in her second game. Walker posted a 344 for Kelso and was consistent with a 173 in game one and a 171 in game two.

Brooklyn Dillinger led MM on the match with a 324 after rolling a 166 in game one and following with a 158. Natalia Breeden was next for the Monarchs with a 309 and rolled MM’s top single game score with a 183. Damarys Flores was right behind Breeden with a series score of 309.

Other scores for Kelso include a 214 from Lydda Aguilar and a 200 from Kai Patton.

Elise Aguirre finished with a 299 and Alex Perkins finished with a 253 to round out the scoring for MM.

The Hilander bowlers finished strong and teamed up to win both of the Baker games 162-183 and 183-122.

Mark Morris gets back to league play on Thursday as they host Columbia River.

Kelso hits the road for its return to league play against Prairie on Thursday at Tiger Bowl.

RIDGEFIELD — R.A. Long breezed past Ridgefield 1,938-1,649 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League bolwing match on Tuesday.

Four Lumberjills broke the 300 mark in Tuesday’s match. Ava Rodman led the way wutg a series score of 352 and topped out at 185 in game two. Katie Lender-Aberle and Jade Walters were just behind Rodman with scores of 344 and 342 respectively. Lender-Aberle and Walters both peaked in game two as well with a 185 and a 188.

“They've been our 3-headed monster this year,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said of the trio. “Almost every week we're getting amazing performances from two, if not all three, of them. It makes us a tough team to beat.”

Lily Mattison made her varsity debut on Tuesday with her two-handed bowling style. She posted a 335 series score and had the best single game score of all bowlers with a 201 in game two.

“It has been really exciting to see her development as a first year bowler,” Berridge said.

Natalie Bargen rounded out the scoring with a 293 for RAL.

Four of the Jills’ five bowlers posted their top scores in the second game to help take a big lead on the Spudders heading to the Baker games.

“The girls put together a great second game to put the match to bed,” Berridge said.

RAL won both Baker games 138-118 and 134-113 to close out the win.

R.A. Long was back on the road Wednesday against Hudson’s Bay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0