2A/3A Girls Bowling: R.A. Long knocks down Hudson’s Bay

HAZEL DELL — R.A. Long’s girls bowling team broke the 2,000 mark for the third time this season with a 2,046-1,726 win over Hudson’s Bay in a 2A Greater St. Helens League match on Wednesday at Husted’s Hazel Dell Lanes.

The Lumberjills were led by their usual trio of Katie Lender-Aberle, Ava Rodman and Jade Walters, who combined for over 1,100 pins.

“This was another really strong outing from Jade, Ava and Katie,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said. “They all threw the ball great most of the day and held us up in some shaky points early in the match.”

Lender-Aberle was the leader in the clubhouse with a series score of 415. She rolled above 200 in both games with the top score of the match in game two with a 212.

Rodman was up next, knocking down 390 points worth of pins with a 198 in her first game followed by a 192. Walters finished with a 383 and put up a 205 in game two.

Natalie Bargen and Lily Mattison rounded out RAL’s scoring with a 282 and a 250 respectively.

The Jills won both Baker games with a 169-131 win in the first game and a 157-134 win in the second.

R.A. Long has a crosstown showdown with Mark Morris on Friday at Triangle Bowl.

Short-handed Kelso falls to Prairie

BATTLE GROUND — Kelso still had just four bowlers in a 1,989-1,402 loss in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play on Wednesday.

Emily Strehle continued to lead the Hilanders with a 397 series score, topping out with a 217 in game two for the second best score of the match.

Strehle was followed by Lindsay Walker (263), Lydda Aguilar (227) and Kai Patton (193).

Prairie also took down Kelso in both Baker games, but the Hilanders came close in the second game, falling by just three pins, 171-168.

