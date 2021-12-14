2A/3A Bowling Roundup: R.A. Long rolls past Mark Morris in rivalry tilt

R.A. Long’s Ava Rodman was a key factor as the Lumberjill bowling team knocked down Mark Morris 1,929-1807 in a 2A Greater St. Helens league rivalry matchup at Triangle bowl on Monday.

Rodman posted a 166 in her first game before blowing away the competition with a 221 in game two for an overall score of 387. Rodman was the only bowler for either school to break the 200 barrier on the match. Her overall score bested all other bowlers by more than 20 pins.

Jade Walters and Katie Lender-Aberle were next for the Jills, rolling overall scores of 338 and 336, respectively. Walters opened with a 188, the best score for any bowler in the opening round, before following it up with a 150. Lender-Aberle also started strong with a 179 and followed with a 157.

Destiny Ramirez (268) and Lillie Glenn (250) were the other finishers for the Lumberjills.

Brooklynn Dillinger was the top scorer for the Monarchs, posting the second-best score of the night with a 361. Dillinger followed an opening-game 163 with a 198, falling just shy of the 200 mark. Mahalia Perkins was next for MM, finished with a 344 and posting her best score (183) in her first game.

Natalia Breeden (289), Elise Aguirre (284) and Madison Mauck (207) rounded out the individual scoring for MM.

After the individual games, the Jills led 1,579-1,485 heading into the baker games. Mark Morris was able to gain a little ground by outscoring the Jills 194-172 in the first game, but RAL closed things out with a 178-128 finish in the second game to down the Monarchs by more than 100 pins.

R.A. Long will hit the lanes again at home against Columbia River on Thursday. Mark Morris will be in Hazel Dell to take on Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday.

Kelso breezes by Heritage

Emily Strehle continues to lead the Kelso bowling team as they took down Heritage 1,636-1,352 at Big Al’s in Vancouver on Monday.

Strehle posted the highest individual and overall scores for all bowlers in the match. Strehle got the ball rolling with a 221 in her opening game thanks in part to hitting a four-bagger in the round. She followed with a 169 in game two for an overall score of 390, besting the field by 69 total pins. Strehle was the only Hilander to break 300 pins on the match.

Lindsay Walker (286) was next up for the Hilanders, notching her best mark in her second game with a 148. She was followed by Kai Patton (277), Cassey Wray (256) and Lydda Aguilar (207).

Wray’s 256 and her game one score of 149 were both season-highs for her. Patton’s 134 in her first game was also a season-high.

The Hilanders had a big lead heading into the baker games, and they only added from there, outscoring the Timberwolves 156-103 in the first game and 114-103 in the second to close out the nearly 300-pin win.

Kelso will be back home at Triangle Bowl on Wednesday when they face off with Evergreen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.