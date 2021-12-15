2A/3A Bowling roundup: Monarchs just beat out Eagles

The Mark Morris bowling team came out just ahead of Hudson’s Bay in the individual rounds, then increased its lead in the Baker games to win 1,731-1,639 at Triangle Bowl on Wednesday.

Brooklynn Dillinger led the Monarchs at 373, rolling a 234 in the second game. Mahalia Perkins came in second for Mar Morris at 338, with Natalia Breeden not far behind at 326. Alex Perkins scored 272, and Miranda Doumit rounded out the team score at 166.

Mark Morris also won both of the Baker games in low-scoring fashion, 121-93 and 135-108.

The Monarchs are scheduled to be off until Jan. 4, when they’ll face R.A. Long.

Kelso falls to Evergreen

Down a bowler, the Kelso bowling team couldn’t make up the difference in a 1,783-1,548 loss to Evergreen, Wednesday at Triangle Bowl.

Emily Strehle had the best individual outing of any bowler on the day, rolling a match-best 265 in the second game to finish at 432 total. Behind her, Lindsay Walker scored a 306, Lydda Aguilar carded a 284, and Kai Patton finished on 191.

The Plainsmen took both Baker games as well as winning the individual series, 196-184 in the first and 175-151 in the second.

Kelso is scheduled to get the rest of December off; the Hilanders will resume their season on Jan. 4 against Mountain View.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0