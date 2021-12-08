2A/3A Bowling roundup: MM overcomes Bay at Hazel Dell

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris bowling team finished just ahead of Hudson’s Bay in the individual rounds, and then pulled away in the Baker games to beat the Eagles 1,750-1,680 at Hazel Dell Lanes on Wednesday.

Brooklyn Dillinger finished at 350 to lead all bowlers. Brooklyn Dillinger put in the best round of the day with a score of 200 in her second game, and finished on 347.

Mahalia Perkins carded a 262, Damarys Flores came in a point behind her at 261, and Alex Perkins rounded out the team score with a 249. As a group, the Monarchs trailed the Eagles 727-702 after the first game, but outscored their hosts by 37 points in the second to overtake them.

Mark Morris won the first Baker game 135-113, and the second 146-110.

The Monarchs are scheduled to get the rest of 2021 off; they’ll begin 2022 at Triangle Bowl against R.A. Long.

Kelso beats Camas at home

Kelso’s Emily Strehle set new single-game and match bests Wednesday at Triangle Bowl, leading the Hilanders to a 1,643-1,448 win over Camas.

After a game, Strehle led all bowlers with a score of 180. In her second game, she did even better, logging a season-high 257 to come in at 437 for the series.

Lindsay Walker added a single-game season high of her own — a 193 — in the second game to finish second overall at 350.

Cassey Wray came in at 227, Lydda Aguilar rolled a 198, and Kai Patton finished on 194.

Kelso won both of the two Baker games, 123-109 in the first and 114-107 in the second.

The Hilanders will be back in action next Monday against Heritage at Big Al’s.

