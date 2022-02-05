1A/2B Bowling: R.A. Long rollers place fifth at State

UNIVERSITY PLACE — The Lumberjills made a run at the podium Friday in the 1A/2A girls bowling State championships and wound up with a fifth place finish for their troubles.

In the team competition R.A. Long posted a score of 4,572 over the course of 10 Baker Games.

“We started pretty strong, leading after one game and (in) second (place) after the second (game),” R.A. Long coach Shane Berridge said. “After the first break we just really couldn't get our rhythm back. The lanes transitioned in a way that we hadn't seen before and we just sort of struggled to get comfortable the rest of the day.”

Black Hills took the team title with a score of 5,126. Columbia River placed second at 5,060 and W.F. West finished third with a team score of 4,985.

“It was disappointing to not be able to bring home a top-four trophy but considering we finished second to last in the GSHL (last) year, this is a huge accomplishment for the program,” Berridge added. “We had an amazing group of girls this year. I'll be really sad to lose our seniors Natalie Bargen, Lillie Glenn and Katie Lender-Aberle. They're all really nice girls and just a pleasure to be around.”

In the individual competitions, Lumberjills Ava Rodman and Lender-Aberle placed sixth and eighth, respectively. Rodman rolled a four-game series score of 746 and Lender-Aberle landed on 711.

Piper Chalmers of W.F. West took the individual title with a four-set series score of 900. It was a great showing for District IV as bowlers from Fort Vancouver, Black Hills, Columbia River and Ridgefield took the top five spots. After Rodman in the fifth position, a pair of Black Hills bowlers took up the spots before Lender-Aberle.

“Ava was the only underclassman to finish in the top-10 and looks to be a perennial top-5 finisher and favorite the next few years,” Berridge said. “The program continues to grow and we have some really young girls who are really getting better and better and I can't see a scenario where we aren't back here every year for the next handful of seasons.”

Mark Morris brought one bowler to the competition and Brooklyn Dillinger registered a top-20 performance out of the four scores of bowlers in attendance with a series score of 651.

“I think with some work in the off season she is going to be ready to come in next season and help lead our team to State,” MM coach Shawna Petersen said. “We have some great girls that I think will step up and fill the holes left by our seniors next season.”

