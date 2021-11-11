Bowling roundup: Monarchs bested by Bearcats

W.F. West got the better of the Mark Morris girls bowling team, beating the Monarchs 1.821-1,703 on Wednesday at Triangle Bowl.

Brooklyn Dillinger led Mark Morris with a score of 310. Jordyn Lambert came in right behind her at 308, rolling a team-best 178 in the first game. Mahalia Perkins finished at 277, Natalia Breeden ended up on 264, and Elise Aguirre rounded out the team score at 257.

The Bearcats won the first Baker game 152-120, and the second 177-167.

Plainsmen out-roll Hilanders

VANCOUVER — Kelso suffered defeat for the first time in the young season by over 400 pins, falling to Evergreen 1,799-1.314 on Wednesday at Big Al’s.

For the second straight match, the Hilanders were a bowler short, and this time, it made a difference. Emily Strehle led Kelso with a score of 345 across the two games, Lydda Aguilar finished at 256, Lindsay Walker totaled a 241, and Cassey Wray logged a 230. But the Plainsmen put three Bowlers over 320, winning the first game by 254 and the second by 205.

Kelso took the first Baker game 123-120, but Evergreen won the second 148-119.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0