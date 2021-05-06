Big Sky 'Boomer'-ang: TDN brings local talent, Ryan Peerboom, back from Big Timber to cover area sports

It took a detour to Montana to help me realize it, but regardless of where your feet are standing, your heart never leaves home.
Growing up in Longview, The Daily News was a morning staple in my house. My father was an avid newspaper reader, which meant I could always bug him until he would finally relent and pass me the sports section.
By the time I got to high school at R.A. Long, The Daily News became even more important as I started to see my name and photos appear in the sports section that used to carry the names of my childhood idols like Adam Perry and Luke Fowler.
Now my name will grace the sports section once again, this time by way of bylines and stories.
Having been entrenched in sports from a young age, you get to see the interesting dynamic of youth sports in Longview. You grow up playing and making friends with other athletes that will go on to be your rivals. The R.A. Long-Mark Morris rivalry started at a young age as allegiances and enemies form.
As an athlete, I competed in everything growing up. By the time I reached high school, I realized I had limits, and paired things down to football and baseball.
I had success across both sports at RAL, and was fortunate enough to receive All-League honors along the way.
However, though I remember those parts of the journey, the odds are that you only remember the end.
My senior year, we had one of the best football teams to walk the halls at R.A. Long. Led by the electric and lightning-fast Jacob Yordy and an O-line that could move mountains and compete with some colleges size-wise.
The Daily News did an immaculate job covering our team. From the preseason hype, to the 8-0 start, they made us feel special. In the week leading up to our regular season finale against Mark Morris – with a league title and a perfect season on the line – the coverage ramped up even further.
Our run at perfection ended at the 8-yard line when I threw what has to be the most infamous interception in R.A. Long football history. Despite the sour ending, The Daily News was there to cover every piece and soak up every last drop. It took a while to get over the throw, but I will forever be grateful for the coverage we had. For a moment in time, we felt like the biggest story in town.
Now it’s my turn to pay it forward. I’ve seen what that kind of coverage can mean, and it would only be right if I strived to provide that as well.
After my athletic career ended, I initially attended Oregon State to study business. While going to OSU had been a lifelong dream and I enjoyed my time there, the reality was that I didn’t enjoy business. So I looked for something that I truly had a passion for.
My love for sports remained. I still loved the passion, intensity, commitment and grind. I loved the relationships and the life lessons. So, inspired by the coverage of The Daily News, I decided to pursue journalism.
After a brief stint at LCC to finish out my associate’s degree, I made my way to Pullman to study at Washington State. The journalism icons from Wazzu didn’t go unnoticed. The communications school is named after the great Edward R. Murrow, and I often found myself in Jackson Hall, named for THE voice of college football – Keith Jackson.
My time at Wazzu gave me plenty of opportunities to dive into journalism, but once I got my degree I needed to find a new one.
After a month of searching, I took a chance on a job in Livingston, Mont. and moved there, sight unseen, to run The Livingston Enterprise’s sports department as sports editor.
My time in Montana was interesting to say the least. During my first assignment I found myself wearing a cowboy hat, boots and a western shirt, because the ensemble was required to cover rodeo. I also learned the ins-and-outs and schoolyard nature of six-man football.
After a year, I wanted to take a step forward, but given the pandemic, sports jobs weren’t anywhere close to in demand, so I accepted a job as an editor in the same network of newspapers.
For most of my time in Montana, it was my goal to get back closer to home. I didn’t want to miss anymore family events or grow apart from the people I know and love. However, I didn’t think my search to move closer would actually bring me back to my hometown. But there are some opportunities that you just can’t pass up.