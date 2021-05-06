Big Sky 'Boomer'-ang: TDN brings local talent, Ryan Peerboom, back from Big Timber to cover area sports

My senior year, we had one of the best football teams to walk the halls at R.A. Long. Led by the electric and lightning-fast Jacob Yordy and an O-line that could move mountains and compete with some colleges size-wise.

The Daily News did an immaculate job covering our team. From the preseason hype, to the 8-0 start, they made us feel special. In the week leading up to our regular season finale against Mark Morris – with a league title and a perfect season on the line – the coverage ramped up even further.

Our run at perfection ended at the 8-yard line when I threw what has to be the most infamous interception in R.A. Long football history. Despite the sour ending, The Daily News was there to cover every piece and soak up every last drop. It took a while to get over the throw, but I will forever be grateful for the coverage we had. For a moment in time, we felt like the biggest story in town.

Now it’s my turn to pay it forward. I’ve seen what that kind of coverage can mean, and it would only be right if I strived to provide that as well.

After my athletic career ended, I initially attended Oregon State to study business. While going to OSU had been a lifelong dream and I enjoyed my time there, the reality was that I didn’t enjoy business. So I looked for something that I truly had a passion for.