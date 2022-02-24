 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regional tickets going paperless

Basketball stock net

A basketball net hangs out in an area high school gymnasium just waiting for its next opportunity to swish.

 Jordan Nailon

Fans who want to attend any of the basketball regional games this weekend will need to purchase tickets online, due to the WIAA’s shift away from paper tickets this year.

Tickets are available now through the GoFan ticketing site, but fans will be able to purchase tickets onsite as well on their phones.

Tickets are site specific at first — so Mark Morris fans should make sure they order tickets for W.F. West and not MM — but once in, fans will get hand stamps good to get in to any other site that day.

All tickets are $12 for general admission and $9 for students and military. They’re currently listed as being good for an entire day, so those $12 could get one into all six games set to take place at Mark Morris on Saturday, or even leave switch venues with the hand stamp.

Tags

