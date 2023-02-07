Home is one is those words that invokes emotion. Its impact goes far past semantic. It’s smells. And sounds. And feelings.

The way you feel after turning the key and opening the door after a long day. The smell of your probably-needs-to-be-cleaned apartment after a couple days away.

What is home?

Is home where you live? Or is home where you came from? Is it an origin story, a singularity, a concentration of mass and memories and emotions that never ceases, enacting a gravity upon you?

For me, home feels like that.

I joke often with former classmates that this place, R.A. Long’s planned city, has a gravity to it. So many of us tried to leave, only to be pulled back.

Just as the universe is a long cycle of contraction and expansion, so too is our relationship to home. We push far away, then we are pulled back. We think it’s our choice. But it isn’t. How can it be?

I parked on the street Monday night like I did a decade ago when I was a teenager. I walked up the front steps, like I did all those years ago. I walked around the building and through the breezeway into the courtyard, now filled with tables that weren’t there before. What a great idea those were.

I skipped up those short steps as a I approached this historic building, which was standing-room-only a full 40 minutes before tipoff.

Inside the Lumberdome, I walked up the stairs I’ve run so many times. Stair loops we called them. Dreaded words. Hated words. Now remembered fondly.

This place — all the brick, all the trees, all the memories both good and bad — is home.

I sit, now, watching introductions and my heart is racing. Just like it was when I was in the student section across from the visitor’s bench. Just like I was back when I was sitting on the home bench. Just like I did the first time I watched a game in this building 20 years ago.

I’m not supposed to care. But I do. How can I not?

Like so many other Lumberjacks, I realize I’m once again home.