Rainier Basketball Roundup: Rainier can’t handle Knappa’s size

Stone Ware led the Columbians on offense with 10 points while both George and Kenny Tripp added nine for Rainier.

Rainier (4-4) closed the regular season at 6 p.m., Friday, at Taft.

Rainier starts strong to take down Knappa

KNAPPA — The Rainier girls started strong and locked down on defense in the second half on its way to a 39-30 win over Knappa on Wednesday.

The Columbians started strong and tallied their best scoring quarter in the first with 15 points while they held the Loggers to just five points to take an early double-digit lead.

The Loggers were able to fight back in the second and outscored the Columbians 16-10 in the quarter to pull within two scores at halftime at 25-21.

“We had a good start then let them right back in the game in the second quarter,” Rainier coach Doug Knox said.

The Columbians locked in on the defensive end in the second half and held the Loggers to just nine points for the remainder of the game. Rainier put up nine of their own in the third quarter alone and finished with five in a defensive fourth to close out the game for the win.