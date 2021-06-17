Rainier Basketball Roundup: Rainier can’t handle Knappa’s size

RAINIER — Rainier was outmanned and outsized in a 65-40 loss at the hands of Knappa in a non-league game on Wednesday.
The Loggers featured three versatile big men that caused trouble for the Columbians on the defensive end of the floor.
“Tonight was a tough matchup for us,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Knappa has three bigs that are able to score inside and outside. They are strong and can quickly get off the floor.”
The Columbians fell behind early with only eight first quarter points, but they found a groove in the second and poured in 19 points. Nic George put up seven points to help get the Columbians going and Brennan Tompkins added six with two makes from long range.
However, the Loggers were consistent throughout the first and despite being outscored by the Columbians in the second took a 36-27 lead at halftime.
The Columbians could never regain their offensive rhythm from the second quarter. Rainier scored eight in the third and finished with just five fourth quarter points. Meanwhile, Knappa kept on churning with 16 in the third and 13 in the fourth to pull away for the big win.
“Knappa slowly wore us out,” Baughman said. “We had to be efficient on offense. We were able to do that in spurts. Regardless of the tough matchup, we competed and fought.”
Stone Ware led the Columbians on offense with 10 points while both George and Kenny Tripp added nine for Rainier.
Rainier (4-4) closed the regular season at 6 p.m., Friday, at Taft.
Rainier starts strong to take down Knappa
KNAPPA — The Rainier girls started strong and locked down on defense in the second half on its way to a 39-30 win over Knappa on Wednesday.
The Columbians started strong and tallied their best scoring quarter in the first with 15 points while they held the Loggers to just five points to take an early double-digit lead.
The Loggers were able to fight back in the second and outscored the Columbians 16-10 in the quarter to pull within two scores at halftime at 25-21.
“We had a good start then let them right back in the game in the second quarter,” Rainier coach Doug Knox said.
The Columbians locked in on the defensive end in the second half and held the Loggers to just nine points for the remainder of the game. Rainier put up nine of their own in the third quarter alone and finished with five in a defensive fourth to close out the game for the win.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and played decent enough in the second half to win the game,” Knox said. “We led the entire game which was good for us, but we never could put them away.”