Postseason Tracker: Lining up the prep playoff basketball picture

The calendar has flipped over to February, and to mark the occasion, we've seen a recent rash of upsets and chaos in the high school basketball world. With the 2B basketball realm set to enter District play and the rest of the classifications going down to the wire in their final week, here’s a roundup of how things are shaping up heading into the postseason.

3A Boys

Kelso is guaranteed at least a share of the 3A GSHL title right now, and a win over Evergreen on Friday will give them the crown outright, with one game to go. Taking the No. 1 GSHL spot into the 3A District III/IV tournament puts the Hilanders into prime position moving forward as a win in their first District contest would guarantee them a spot in the Regional round. A loss would send the Hilanders into a complicated, winding route that starts with a loser-out game before opening up into a two-win path to Regionals.

3A Girls

The Kelso girls basketball team is in a similar position to its boys side — undefeated in 3A GSHL action going into the final week of the regular season — but they have three games left instead of two, leaving the window open further for chaos. If the Hilanders do clinch the 3A GSHL title, which they can do as early as Friday evening at Evergreen, they’ll go into the same situation as the boys, with a first-round District win equating to a Regional berth.

2A Boys

Sitting pretty at 11-0 in league play, R.A. Long is one win away from clinching the 2A GSHL for the second year in a row. That would set the Jacks up to face the winner of the pigtail game, between the GSHL No. 5 (almost certainly Columbia River) and the EvCo No. 4 (probably Shelton).

With Mark Morris dropping both of its games to Ridgefield already, the Monarchs would need a miracle scenario that included a win over R.A. Long and two Spudders losses to creep higher than third. If they don’t, they could be looking at another District matchup against W.F. West; the Monarchs blew the Bearcats out in the spring’s District final in 2021, and beat them 57-45 at the Moda Center in December.

Woodland, barring multiple major surprises, is set to make it three TDN area teams in the top four of the 2A GSHL. A fourth-place finish in league would get them past the pigtail game and into a faceoff against Tumwater in a rematch of the 2020 District title game.

The Lumberjacks, Monarchs, and Beavers are all set to be in the same situation for the District tournament: two wins before two losses, no matter the order, is good enough to make it to the Regional round.

2A Girls

Mark Morris and R.A. Long are both into the 2A District IV tournament, and both know they’ll either be fourth or fifth in the final 2A GSHL standings, but that one spot carries a whole lot of weight with it. Whoever finishes fourth misses the pigtail game but gets a first-round matchup against 2A No. 1 Tumwater, while the fifth-place team gets a play-in against either Aberdeen or Centralia from the 2A EvCo.

The Monarchs hold a narrow lead for the fourth spot, but with another Battle for Longview looming on Monday, the Lumberjills could tie things up, forcing a winner-take-fourth tiebreaker between the cross-town rivals at LCC on Tuesday.

1A Boys

Castle Rock clinched its first trip to the postseason since 2016 with a win over White Salmon this week, and will finish off the regular season with another matchup against the Bruins on Friday. The Rockets go into that matchup a half game ahead of La Center, so barring an upset at the hands of White Salmon, the Rockets would face the 1A Evergreen’s No. 2 side (either Montesano, Tenino or Elma) in the first round of the District tournament on Feb. 10.

1A Girls

Despite owning a 2-5 record in league play, Castle Rock currently sits in third in the 1A TriCo, and the Rockets’ last remaining league matchup is against a White Salmon side they’ve already beaten. A third-place finish in league would send them on the road to face the 1A Evergreen No. 2, likely Tenino but possibly Montesano.

2B Boys

Not the types to schedule “breaks” or anything like that, the Central and Pacific 2B Leagues wrapped up their regular seasons Thursday, and kick off the massive, 16-team District IV tournament Saturday.

Only two teams from The Daily News coverage area is set to host, with the C2BL champs from Kalama bringing Onalaska to town, and Ilwaco rolling out the red carpet for Toledo.

Here are all of the first-round matchups:

Toutle Lake (C2BL No. 6) @ Forks (P2BL No. 3), 1 p.m.

Ocosta (P2BL No. 7) @ Morton-White Pass (C2BL No. 2), 4 p.m.

North Beach (P2BL No. 5) @ Adna (C2BL No. 4), 7 p.m.

Toledo (C2BL No. 8) @ Ilwaco (P2BL No. 1), 7 p.m.

Northwest Christian (P2BL No. 6) @ Napavine (C2BL No. 3), 3 p.m.

Rainier (Wash.) (C2BL No. 7) @ Chief Leschi (P2BL No. 2), 3 p.m.

Wahkiakum (C2BL No. 5) @ Raymond (P2BL No. 4), 4 p.m.

Onalaska (C2BL No. 9) at Kalama (C2BL No. 1), 5 p.m.

2B Girls

On the girls, Wahkiakum and Ilwaco are the only teams from the TDN area set to host a first round playoff game. The C2BL champion Mules will welcome Stevenson to Cathlamet on Saturday evening and Ilwaco will welcome Napavine in the afternoon.

Here are all eight matchups for the first round of the District tournament on Saturday:

Winlock (C2BL No. 6) @ Forks (P2BL No. 3), 2:30 p.m.

Morton-White Pass (C2BL No. 8) @ Onalaska (C2BL No. 2), 12 p.m.

South Bend (P2BL No. 5) @ Rainier (Wash.) (C2BL No. 4), 7 p.m.

Toutle Lake (C2BL No. 9) @ Raymond (P2BL No. 1), 2 p.m.

North Beach (P2BL No. 6) @ Adna (C2BL No. 3), 5:30 p.m.

Toledo (C2BL No. 7) @ Chief Leschi (P2BL No. 2), 1 p.m.

Napavine (C2BL No. 5) @ Ilwaco (P2BL No. 4), 5:30 p.m.)

Stevenson (C2BL No. 10) @ Wahkiakum (C2BL No. 1), 7 p.m.

District IV will get five bids to the regional round in both the boys and girls tournaments

1B Boys

Naselle has locked up the No. 2 spot in the 1B Columbia Valley League, giving them a first-round bye in the 1B District tournament. They’ll play a loser-out game on Feb. 12, and a win there would send them to the semifinals, where three of the final four teams make it to Regionals.

1B Girls

Naselle is booked as the Columbia Valley’s No. 2 slot, forcing them to run the entire ladder to have a hope of making Regionals. The Comets will start with a home game against the 1B Coastal League's No. 4, and advance to play the Coastal No. 2 with a win. Three Rivers Christian will enter the tournament as the Columbia Valley's number three seed.

