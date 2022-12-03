OSAA High School Girls Basketball: Clatskanie prevails over Rainier in Highway 30 Hootenanny

CLATSKANIE — Though more accustomed to facing its Highway 30 rivals towards the end of the season, Clatskanie had no problem showing Rainier that a drop down to 2A had no bearing on who's the better girls basketball program on the south shore of the the Columbia River in a 48-35 win Friday night.

Senior post player Kylie Thomas led the Tigers with 14 points to go with five rebounds. The Tigers showed a balanced offense with four double-digit scorers from their six-girl rotation.

The duo of Jadee McLeod and freshman Joey Sizemore posted identical double-doubles as the two dominated the glass for Clatskanie. Both McLeod and Sizemore finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Clatskanie head coach Mary Sizemore loved her team's all-around performance Friday.

"It's huge. I'm very proud of these girls. It's a huge win for them and it's their doing. They did everything I asked them to do," said Sizemore. "All five of them contributed (Friday)."

The Highway 30 Hootenanny still carried the same fervor despite Clatskanie’s reclassification due to lower enrollment numbers.

“It feels really good,” Thomas said of the opening-game victory over their rivals. “I feel like we all worked together… We came out prepared and were ready to go.”

Meanwhile, Rainier was once again relying on junior Lacey Makinson and not much else. Makinson finished with 22 points including four three-pointers to lead all scorers. She did her best to get the Columbians into their offensive sets, but turnovers and some inefficient shooting stalled rallies that their defense was doing its best to generate.

Rainier is an extremely young and generally inexperienced group with just one returning varsity starter from 2021-22 in Makinson. The roster features 10 freshmen and sophomores.

“It shows their level of experience at this level,” Rainier coach Shanda Wagner said about her team’s struggles on offense. “They are super, super young. When you have pressure like that, it’s hard to get into a rhythm when you’re not as familiar with an offense that you want to be.”

The game was tight early with both sides trading baskets. Makinson made her first three shots including two three-pointers to keep her team close. The Tigers took a 14-10 lead after the first quarter. At times, both sides took some ill-advised shots and saw poor passes lead to turnovers and fast breaks for their opponent. The Columbians also were called for three travels in the first half which stalled any momentum the team was creating with its defense.

After closing out the first half with a 26-20 advantage, the Tigers watched as Rainier closed the deficit to two points, 33-31 after Makinson made consecutive three-point field goal attempts to key an 8-4 run. Then, two minutes into the fourth quarter, the Columbians tied the score 35-35 when Lilly Langhorne scored in the paint.

But that run was halted by a deep three-point field goal from Clatskanie senior Maya Helmen on the next possession. Helmen, it turned out, was the spark the Tigers needed. Her basket keyed a 10-0 run which was capped by Thomas’ cool corner three-pointer which hit nothing but nylon.

“It felt pretty good to help my team out but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without any of the girls on the inside,” said Thomas.

Helmen finished with 10 points including the two distant three-point shots which killed any momentum Rainier built. Though admittedly nervous entering the season opener while playing a group of girls the Tigers have grown up with, Helmen believed her team did well to bottle their emotions.

“We’ve played against those girls since fifth grade so we kind of know the level of aggression (they play with),” said Helmen. “But not letting it get emotional, I think we did a really good job on. We played hard, we hustled, we went after every ball, but we didn’t let our emotions get the best of us.”

Sophomore Cordi Biddix scored six points in a game that proved to be a much needed learning experience that the Columbians can grow from moving forward.

“Our team is really new. Most of them are freshmen who just got here,” said Biddix. “But I think we’re improving. I think we’re learning… We did some really good things and had some mistakes but that’s going to happen with a new team.”

Though Rainier didn’t get the result it wanted, its youthful roster showed the kind of resilience on the road against a more experienced opponent that the coach Wagner can get excited about.

“They have a lot of fight,” Wagner said. “They are catching on quick and I’m really excited for these kids.”

Rainier (1-1) will take on Catlin Gabel on the road Monday.

Clatskanie (1-0) travels to Scio on Tuesday.