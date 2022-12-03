OSAA High School Boys Basketball: Sebastian, Clatskanie take down rival Rainier in HWY 30 Hootenannny

CLATSKANIE — If there were any season-opening jitters Friday night Clatskanie sure did a great job masking them with a dominant performance against their Highway 30 rivals at Bryan Linn court. The Tigers cruised to a 63-43 win in their non-league contest against Rainier as the Hootenanny returned after a hiatus in the fall.

Anthony Sebastian led Clatskanie with 16 points on 6-for-11 field-goal shooting. Senior center Jordan Maertens added 13 points and eight rebounds and Ayden Boursaw chipped in 11 points and four steals in the win.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s a good start,” Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said. “This is what we needed. We came off a really good summer and this is a really good feeling for our boys.”

Clatskanie put the press on early and often against Rainier and it paid dividends. The Tigers sped Rainier up which led to turnovers and early foul trouble for its post players, including 6-foot strong man Colby Biddix.

“The press, we weren’t ready for that,” Rainier point guard Duante McGill said. “We hadn’t practiced it too much, so it was really killing us. Colby, our big man, started getting fouls early so that hurt us a lot and ruined our momentum.”

The Tigers opened up a 12-4 lead in the first quarter as Sebastian and Maertens combined to work well together in an inside-outside attack dynamic. Sebastian did well capitalizing on the Columbians’ turnovers via the team’s effective high press, finding his open teammates in Maertens and Boursaw leaking out ahead of the defense or down on the block in their halfcourt sets. Maertens made 5-of-7 shots and went 3-for-4 from the foul line.

“We’ve been practicing and working on it. The boys have bought into the system and we looked really (good),” Combs said of his players’ ball movement. “Anthony Sebastian, I can’t say enough. This is his ship. He’s the captain of this ship and he’s going to control it in each and every way. He’s grown up so much.”

The foul calls, and most everything else, in the first quarter went Clatskanie’s way and after taking a 17-6 lead the Tigers kept the foot on the gas. There was no chance for Rainier to catch its breath or find a way back into the game because Clatskanie just kept after them with a tenacious defensive effort.

Combs highlighted his boys’ effort on defense as the key to the dominant win on the teams’ home court.

“That is our go-to. That’s what we’re really good at. That’s what we love to do,” said Combs. “We really love to get after it.”

The 17-6 lead quickly turned into a 34-15 advantage at the break. Clatskanie made it a long night for their long-time 3A Coastal Range rivals. Now down in 2A after a reclassification in the offseason, Clatskanie wasn’t about to let their old rival push them around. Instead, it came out to make a statement in its season opener after its game on Tuesday against Warrenton was canceled due to a landslide that closed Highway 30.

While Boursaw, Sebastian and Miles Carter continued to create and knock down open shots to lead the Clatskanie offense, the lack of depth for Rainier showed up as a glaring weakness against the Tigers. Carter finished with 12 points while going 4-for-10 from the field.

Rainier coach Jared Baughman laid the blame at his own feet for not having his team ready to go after a tough loss against Portland Adventist the day prior.

“We just have to give Clatskanie credit. Coach Combs came out with his guys, they did a great job,” Baughman said. “You know, we just came out a little flat tonight and that’s on me as their coach. I can’t allow that to happen.”

McGill and senior Josh Ellis paced Rainier with 12 points. Biddix added nine points despite dealing with foul trouble all game long.

Clatskanie reached its biggest lead at 53-21 late in the third quarter before it started to substitute more liberally. But by that time the game was well in hand and the reserves were able to gain some valuable experience.

“It feels awesome,” Boursaw said of the victory. “We haven’t been very good the last couple of years. I feel like this year is going to be different.”

Rainier scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, showing a perseverance which McGill hopes will benefit his team as the season progresses.

“We clawed back in a little bit. We kind of changed the momentum a little bit in the second (half) and I liked that,” said McGill. “We weren’t hitting shots… That happens sometimes. It’s onto next week.”

Rainier (0-2) will play at Catlin Gabel on Tuesday.

Clatskanie (1-0) will travel to Scio on Tuesday.