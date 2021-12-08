OSAA basketball: Western Christian comes back to beat Rainier girls

SALEM —The Rainier girls basketball team watched an early lead evaporate after a mid-game lull on the way to a 43-34 loss to Western Christian on Tuesday.

The Columbians started strong to build an 11-2 lead after one quarter, but then they stalled offensively, scoring just five points across the second and third quarter.

At the same time the Pioneers picked things up to take a 29-16 lead entering the fourth.

“We turned up the pressure in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to catch up,” Rainier coach Shanda Wagner said.

The Columbians put up 18 points in the final quarter, but the Pioneers held strong with 14 of their own in order to down Rainier.

Wagner said the Columbians are still adjusting on offense and that caused the slow progress mid-game.

“We’re learning a new system and that takes time,” she said. “We will get there. Girls are working hard and buying in.”

Rainier (1-2) was back on the floor against Neah-Kah-Nie on Wednesday.

Slow start dooms Rainier boys in loss to Western Christian

The Rainier boys team was also in action on Wednesday, falling 67-43 to the Pioneers from Salem.

Western Chrsitian started strong thanks to tough play in the post as they put up 19 points in the first quarter and followed with 15 in the second.

“The first half, they had two post players that are (JuCo)-level talent and they just really gave us a lot of fits both offensively and defensively in the first half,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “We just could not quite adjust quick enough.”

Rainier tallied just 15 points in the first half, but Kenney Tripp gave the Columbians some life in the third quarter. Tripp scored 13 of the Columbians 15 points in the quarter to give Rainier some sense of Rhythm.

“In the second half we did a much better job of guarding them and attacking them offensively,” Baughman said. “Kenney did a great job in the second half coming off screens and hitting 15-footers for us.”

Tripp led the Columbians with a team-high 22 points. His shot-making in the second half helped open up looks for Jayce Womack, who scored eight points on the night.

Rainier (1-2) was scheduled to play Neah-Kah-Nie on Wednesday and Umatilla on Friday, but both matchups have been canceled. They will take the floor next against Yamhill-Carlton on the road on Tuesday.

