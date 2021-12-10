OSAA Basketball Roundup: Thomas’ double-double helps Tigers drop Portland

CLATSKANIE — The Tigers never let their foot off the gas, Thursday, on their way to a 57-37 home win over Portland Adventist in girls basketball action.

Kylie Thomas was a force to be reckoned with on the evening, knocking down four 3-pointers on her way to a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double with four steals for good measure. Cloee McLeod added a game-high 21 points to the winning mix.

The Tigers put up double digits in every quarter, including a game-high 18 point outburst in the second period that sent the home team to the locker room with a 32-19 lead at the half.

Lili Garcia led Portland Adventist with 14 points and Krislyn Clouse added a dozen more.

“(The) girls ran a good defense tonight forcing a lot of turnovers, and when they settled down worked the ball well in offense,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said.

The Tigers came away with 11 steals in the game and pulled in 24 team rebounds in order to limit second chance opportunities from the Cougars. Maya Helmen notched four of those steals and added ten points for Clatskanie while Bekah Hagen dropped in six points.

Those efforts helped Clatskanie sustain its lead even as McLeod went to the bench with three first quarter fouls before ultimately fouling out in the fourth.

Sizemore says she saw her team mature in front of her eyes with their senior leader on the pine for a considerable chunk of the game.

“I have just one girl with varsity experience. That’s what happens when you’re sitting behind three strong varsity players (last season) who basically never sat,” Sizemore explained. “I’m really impressed with how much they are willing to learn and how much they are willing to improve in their game sense. They are picking up in places where I thought we’d still be struggling.”

Clatskanie (2-1) will host Ilwaco on Saturday for a cross-Columbia River showdown in Tiger Town.

PDX Adventist takes advantage of Tigers

CLATSKANIE — A case of the turnover bug hampered Clatskanie at home, Thursday, and allowed the Cougars of Portland Adventist Academy to galivant their way to a 62-35 win in their boys basketball tilt.

The Cougars got hot in the second quarter on both ends of the floor, turning a one point lead into a 36-14 advantage at the break.

“Our undoing was turnovers,” Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said. “We had stretches of great ball movement and then forced passes that were head scratching.”

Clatskanie scratched back seven of those points in the third quarter but Portland Adventist went off again in the fourth to salt the game away. Sergey Bobrishev led the Cougars with 17 points and Julian Wright added a dozen for the winning side.

Jordan Maertens led Clatskanie with 13 points and five rebounds while Keagen Holsey came away with three steals.

“(I) would like to point out our big man, Jordan Maertens. He played big and tough against the bigger talented players for PAA,” Combs said. “Major props to PAA they speed teams up and have active defenders.”

Clatskanie (1-2) is set to host Ilwaco on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as the nightcap of a boys and girls interstate doubleheader with the Fishermen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.