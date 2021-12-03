 Skip to main content
OSAA Basketball

OSAA Basketball: Clatskanie boys and girls have divergent days at Santiam

Basketball hoop stock

A basketball hoop hangs out in a high school gymnasium in between shot attempts.

 Jordan Nailon

Boys: Wolverines sink claws into Clatskanie

EAST LINN — The Clatskanie boys basketball team got their season starter for real Friday night with a 50-32 loss at Santiam in the Silver Cross Tournament.

The Wolverines jumped on the visitors out of the gate, taking an 18-9 lead after one quarter. The Tigers were up for a fight, though, and managed to draw even by the half.

Carter Miles led Clatskanie with six points while Jordan Maertens and Ayden Boursaw added five points each.

After the intermission, though, the lid got tight on the hoop on the Tigers’ end as they managed just ten points in the second half. Ezra Downey led Santiam with 16 points to help the Wolverines pull away down the stretch.

“Our guys played hard throughout the whole game,” Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said. “We are young but tough. We only get better from here.”

Clatskanie (0-1) was set to play again Saturday at the Silver Cross Tournament.

Girls: Tigers survive scare at Santiam

EAST LINN — The Clatskanie girls basketball team secured a tough road win against Santiam by a score of 37-33 on Friday.

With only one returning starter from their back-to-back-to-back State championship teams the Tigers are facing a den full of uncertainty this season. But with one quality win already under their waist bands, Clatskanie is  beginning to get a feel for their new personnel.

Senior Cloee McLeod led the Tigers with nine points and four rebounds and Maya Helmen added nine points in the win.

First-year Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore noted that Kylie Thomas provided outstanding defense with five steals and six points to her name. Bekah Hagen added six points and six rebounds to the winning side.

Clatskanie (1-0) were set to play East Linn Christian Academy on Saturday.

