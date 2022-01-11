Lower Columbia College to host Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Tribute for high school teams

Myklebust Gymnasium at Lower Columbia College will see a parade of high school basketball teams from around the region on Monday when the Red Devils host the 6th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Tribute on the federal holiday in remembrance of the civil rights leader.

In total, there will be 16 teams in actions for a day filled with eight games. The first tip-off will happen at 9 a.m., with the last game of the day slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

“It should be a really good event,” LCC women’s basketball coach Lucas Myers said. “It’s good for us to celebrate MLK and what he meant, and it’s good for us because it’s a fundraiser for our program.”

Admission will cost $10 for the entire day of action with all proceeds going to the LCC basketball programs.

Along the way, there will be plenty of opportunities for local athletes to show their stuff on the big court at The Bust.

“For them it’s a chance to play on a college court,” Myers said. “In high school that’s always fun to go out in a college environment. It’s fun to play in a new place and it’s nice to have a neutral gym like this, but it’s still close.”

Myers hopes the players will aspire to play on the court while wearing the Red Devils’ red and blue after they graduate. However, he noted that several other colleges have typically attended the event in the past to get a peek at potential next-level talent.

“It also puts them all in one place for college coaches,” Myers said. “It’s a chance for college coaches to get out on MLK Day and watch some players.”

Top performers will even be able to walk out of the gym with a little memento to help remember the event.

“We try to pick out some MVP’s on each team for each game and give away some prizes and just try to create an experience for players,” Myers said.

The packed schedule for Monday, Jan. 17, breaks down as follows:

9 a.m.: Battleground vs. Ridgefield (Boys)

10:30 a.m.: Willapa Valley vs. Winlock (Boys)

Noon: Ilwaco vs. Adna (Girls)

1:30 p.m.: Ilwaco vs. Adna (Boys)

3 p.m.: Castle Rock vs. Kalama (Boys)

4:30 p.m.: Union vs. Kelso (Boys)

6 p.m.: W.F. West vs. Mark Morris (Girls)

7:30 p.m.: Tumwater vs. Mark Morris (Boys)

