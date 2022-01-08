Local Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
At Woodland
LUMBERJILLS 66, BEAVERS 46
R.A. Long 21 13 16 16 — 66
Woodland 10 4 11 21 — 46
RAL (66) —:Lomax 16, Box 15, Ka. Chapin 10, Clark 11, Terry 8, Dual 3, Ke. Chapin 3, Tootoosis-Didier 2.
WDL (46) — George 15, R. Stading 13, Huston 7, Lindsay 6, A. Standing 4.
Boys Basketball
At Brush Prairie
MONARCHS 85, HAWKS 61
Mark Morris 22 9 31 22 — 85
Hockinson 12 8 18 23 — 61
MM (85) — Parlin 25, Dietz 17, Olson 13, Hendrickson 10, Gray 6, Bartell 4, Hammond 4, Morrow 3, Ness 3.
HCK (61) — Povachniuk 15, Grumringer 13, Wall 12, Daniel 9, Wyncoop 5, Little 4, Johnson 3.