agate

Local Box Scores

Breyelle Box RAL Girls Basektball

R.A. Long's Breyelle Box shoots a layup while Woodland's Sydney George closes in on defense on Friday, Jan. 7, in Woodland. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

At Woodland

LUMBERJILLS 66, BEAVERS 46

R.A. Long 21 13 16 16 — 66

Woodland 10 4 11 21 — 46

RAL (66) —:Lomax 16, Box 15, Ka. Chapin 10, Clark 11, Terry 8, Dual 3, Ke. Chapin 3, Tootoosis-Didier 2.

WDL (46) — George 15, R. Stading 13, Huston 7, Lindsay 6, A. Standing 4.

Boys Basketball

At Brush Prairie

MONARCHS 85, HAWKS 61

Mark Morris 22 9 31 22 — 85

Hockinson 12 8 18 23 — 61

MM (85) — Parlin 25, Dietz 17, Olson 13, Hendrickson 10, Gray 6, Bartell 4, Hammond 4, Morrow 3, Ness 3.

HCK (61) — Povachniuk 15, Grumringer 13, Wall 12, Daniel 9, Wyncoop 5, Little 4, Johnson 3.

