Friday Scores
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Kelso 88, Yelm 79
Eatonville 64, Castle Rock 52
Ilwaco 58, Ocosta 43
Rainier 68, Toledo 40
Raymond 73, Toutle Lake 69
Girls Basketball
Mark Morris 42, Aberdeen 23
Tumwater 51, Aberdeen 26
Kelso 88, Yelm 79
Eatonville 64, Castle Rock 52
Ilwaco 58, Ocosta 43
Rainier 68, Toledo 40
Raymond 73, Toutle Lake 69
Mark Morris 42, Aberdeen 23
Tumwater 51, Aberdeen 26
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
It has all built to this: Mark Morris and R.A. Long inside The Lumberdome in front of a sold-out crowd for all of the marbles.
Behind 27 points from Braydon Olson, Mark Morris secured a 71-69 win over rival R.A. Long, its second of the season against the Jacks, to comp…
Wahkiakum advanced to the second round of the 2B District IV Tournament with a 71-48 win over Toledo, Saturday. Zakk Carlson led the way with …
Zach Swanson and Toutle Lake jumped out to a strong early lead on the way to a decisive 69-37 victory over Forks in the 2B District IV Tournam…
Behind a pressure defense that forced South Bend into 25 first-half turnovers, Toutle Lake dominated en route to an easy 58-16 win in the open…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.