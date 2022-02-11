Know your enemy: A helpful 2A District IV basketball crossover guide

Editor's Note: With the 2A District IV basketball tournaments beginning Friday, we swapped notes with The Chronicle in order to learn a bit more about the crossover teams from the Evergreen Conference. The following scouting reports were provided by The Chronicle's sports editor Eric Trent.

2A Evergreen Conference — Girls

Tumwater made quick work of the 2A Evergreen Conference, capturing the league crown back with 56-24 bashing of rival W.F. West on Jan. 26, completing a sweep of the Bearcats. The T-Birds were set to host R.A. Long in the first round of Districts on Friday. The winner of that game will advance to the quarterfinals to play either Aberdeen or Washougal.

W.F. West, meanwhile, would likely be league champs in almost any other 2A league in the state and are currently tied for No. 3 in the latest AP rankings. Led by Pepperdine-signee Drea Brumfield, W.F. West’s all-time leading scorer, the Bearcats have decimated most of their competition, with losses only coming to Tumwater and 4A Olympia. While the Bearcats don’t have a legitimate second scoring threat, they make up for it with a smothering pressure defense they use to stun opponents from the opening tip.

W.F. West was set to play Hockinson in the first round of the playoffs. The winner will advance to play either Mark Morris of Hudson’s Bay in the quarterfinals.

Aberdeen finished in third place after dropping all four total matchups with Tumwater and W.F. West, and splitting with Black Hills. The Bobcats are led by guard Madi Gore, who routinely scores in double digits and is the floor leader, though post Abby Martinez is also a threat inside, both offensively and defensively.

Aberdeen was set to play Washougal in the opening round. The winner will advance to play either Tumwater or R.A. Long.

Centralia has experienced some momentous highs and some troubling lows. The Tigers ripped off a five-game win streak to start the season after defeating Black Hills in Black Hills for the first time in at least seven years. The 5-0 start, which also included 3-0 in league play, was the

best in coach Doug Ashmore’s seven years at the helm. But a loss to Class 1A Seton Catholic, followed by a 70-15 defeat to rival W.F. West in the annual Swamp Cup, began a six-game losing streak that was snapped with another big win over Black Hills.

Centralia lost to Mark Morris in the pigtail play-in game on Wednesday and missed out on the bonafide district tournament.

2A Evergreen Conference — Boys

Tumwater secured the 2A Evergreen Conference title on Feb. 4 after easily handling Shelton on senior night. Their lone league loss came at the hands of EvCo runner-up W.F. West, which snapped the T-Birds’ eight-game win streak at the time.

The Thunderbirds, ranked as high as No. 5 in the Associated Press state basketball poll this season, are led by junior sharpshooter Luke Brewer, who broke the school’s single-game, 3-point record with 10 three-pointers in a win over Columbia River in December. The junior-laden T-Birds (coached by Mark Morris alum Josh Wilson) also see big offensive output from Andrew Collins and Brayden Oram, while senior post Ryan Otton (6-foot-6) — a University of Washington football signee — provides size and power in the post.

Tumwater will play Woodland in their District opener on Saturday. The winner will advance to play either Black Hills or Ridgefield.

W.F. West locked up the conference’s No. 2 seed with a dismantling of Rochester during senior night on Feb. 4. The Bearcats were on a six-game win streak before getting edged by Black Hills in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

The Bearcats are led by senior Dirk Plakinger, a high-flying, 6-foot-4 wing who’s known around the league for thunderous, bleacher-shaking dunks. His most recent was an alley-oop slam on senior night. He’s averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks per game. Junior Soren Dalan is a 6-foot-10, double-double machine, who is a

matchup nightmare down low. He averaged 14.9 points, 14.4 rebounds and three blocks per game in the regular season. Senior guard Seth Hoff, a track star, has had a breakout

second-half of the season, earning a starting spot and helping the Bearcats break the program’s single-game, team three-point record with 13 treys on Jan. 28.

W.F. West will host Mark Morris on Saturday at 3 p.m. in their district opener. The winner will face either Shelton or R.A. Long in the quarterfinals.

Black Hills, which most recently upset W.F. West in a comeback thriller on senior night, Feb. 3, finished third in the conference with an 8-4 league record. The Wolves are led by junior guard Johnnie Stallings and senior guard Luke Ellison. Keegan Rongen and Andre Byoune are also consistent, double-digit scorers as well and the Wolves have the ability to keep up with

any team. Their biggest win of the year came on the road at Shelton with Ellison’s buzzer-beating shot. He finished with 32 points that game.

Black Hills will play Ridgefield in their District opener on Saturday. The winner will advance to play either Woodland or Tumwater in the quarterfinals.

Shelton’s best league win was against W.F. West, but the Highclimbers were swept by Tumwater and Black Hills to finish fourth in league. The Highclimbers are led by 6-foot-4 wing senior Charles Thompson, who’s averaging 17.4 points per game. Their No. 2 threat is a big one in 6-foot-8 senior Tyler Ireland, who has provided 13.6 points per game of firepower with an inside presence.

Shelton defeated Columbia River with a buzzer-beater on Thursday in the District pigtail game. The Highclimbers will play at R.A. Long on Saturday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to play either W.F. West or Mark Morris in the quarterfinals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0