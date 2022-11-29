High School Girls Basketball: Local squads tip off season with six team jamboree

The sharp shooting of senior forward Isabella Merzoian helped lead Mark Morris to a pair of wins in the varsity girls basketball jamboree at Myklebust Gymnasium at Lower Columbia College Monday.

Merzoian is one of four returning starters for coach Sean Atkins’ squad. She scored 11 points in the Monarchs’ second 10-minute game of the evening, a 15-8 win over Wahkiakum.

Mark Morris and Wahkiakum were two of the six area high schools to attend Monday’s jamboree. The other four schools in attendance were Kelso, Woodland, R.A. Long and Columbia River.

The Monarchs are one of the preseason favorites for top spot in the 2A Greater St. Helens League in the 2022-23 season. Though the team is without their leading scorer from last season (senior Emma Fisher who will undergo surgery on a torn ACL next week) it should contend for the GSHL title along with fellow forces to be reckoned with from Washougal, Columbia River and Ridgefield.

Junior Natalie Mejia has slotted into the starting five in the post after a strong season at the JV level in 2021-22. Mejia will be counted on for rebounding and low post offense with Fisher sidelined for the season.

The Monarchs’ offense will likely rely on its perimeter guard play led by seniors Brooklyn Schlecht, Hallie Watson, Madi Noel and Merzoian. All four are capable of hitting double figures on any given night.

“If you’re going to do a four-out system, you have to have people that can shoot,” Atkins explained. “That’s the goal so that (opponents) can’t really help off when everybody who can shoot it has to be guarded. And that will open it up for Natalie underneath.”

Mark Morris was a little less dialed in defensively in the jamboree. Atkins saw plenty to go over during practice this week and beyond, but he remains confident the defense will be able to reach its potential in due course.

“Defense always lags behind the offense,” said Atkins. “We will get better as time goes on.”

As for the preseason expectations, Atkins said his girls are ready to compete for a 2A GSHL championship.

“I think our kids would be disappointed if we aren’t right there competing for (the league title),” Atkins stated. “We think we can be there at the end of the season as long as we can keep working and getting better.”

Mark Morris hosts Kelso on Friday in its season opener.

Green Jills looking for daily progress

It was an inauspicious start for R.A. Long on Monday in the first game of a new era. The Lumberjills were defeated by Wahkiakum and Columbia River in its two games, managing a total of just six points over the 20 minutes of game time.

First-year head coach J.D. Ott, in his second stint at the helm for the Jills, inherits a varsity roster which returns just three players, adds a JV player and brings in a host of freshmen (six to be exact). The seniors include point guard Bri Dual, Gracelyn House and Sidney Atkinsuli.

Atkinsuli will be among those leaned on in the post to rebound and defend bigger 2A GSHL opponents. Also in the mix for R.A. Long are junior Breyelle Box and sophomore Alauna Brown.

It’s a squad with precious little high school experience, let alone at the varsity level and that inexperience was apparent in both games during the jamboree. For Ott, the overriding goal for the Jills this season is maintaining daily progress.

“We preach every day, 'Let’s get one percent better individually and as a team,'” Ott said. “Just keep making those strides because we are so young. We’ve got a lot of girls learning at this level (that) it’s a faster game, a more physical game. So how do we learn how to adjust to that?"

For Ott, the process will begin with patience.

“It’s going to take us a little bit of time to get adjusted to that, but the attitudes are great," Ott said. "They want to learn and they want to get after it.”

Coach Ott said the team’s primary focus is on the defensive end right now where the Lumberjills are still learning the fundamentals.

“They will start getting better offensively once they learn how defense works, too," Ott said. "That’s kind of our focus, it’s let’s get locked in defensively. Let’s really learn what we need to do in the fundamentals of defense and then we will incorporate on the offensive side.”

R.A. Long will get the regular season going on Dec. 6 when it hosts Hockinson.

Kelso faces tough road to 3A GSHL contention

Kelso suited up without star guard Natalie Fraley for the first time in five years in a pair of short 10-minute games against Woodland and Columbia River. Though Fraley was absent, the Hilanders’ trademark high press returned.

Lexi Grumbois and Georgie Emmert are the lone returning seniors for a Kelso team that will feature three juniors and five sophomores. Even though they are missing several key pieces from last season the Hilanders bring in a contingent of girls with plenty of chemistry. With a background of playing together through elementary and middle school, this year's varsity team expects to compete quickly in the 3A GSHL.

While there's no five-star player in blue and gold anymore after Fraley's departure, Grumbois offers experience, athleticism and the ability to knock down tough shots. Meanwhile, sophomores Bregan Rhuland and Madalynn Moe are two players who could surprise thanks to hustle and court awareness beyond their years.

Still, Kelso will miss Fraley (now at Utah State) and all that she brought to the team over her four seasons.

“(Fraley) set the tone of what work needs to be put in, so our girls are just ready to work every day,” Kelso head coach Jen (Hamilton) Frost said. “Even if we’re all 5-foot-5 with one 6-footer, we’re ready to go and hopefully play fast and press the heck out of people… Hopefully our defense will lead to some offense.”

Some observers believe the 3A GHSL may be down a bit across the board this season, which could allow Kelso to make a run at a second consecutive State tournament berth.

“I see us still in the top part of our league if not shooting for the league championship again,” said Frost. “Every (team) has somebody or something and it’s just a matter of who’s going to be the team that comes out with it.”

Kelso was set to open its season Tuesday with a trip to Skyview.

Veteran Beavers chomping at the bit for redemption

Woodland played a pair of close games against Kelso and Mark Morris on Monday with a squad that appeared considerably older than the roster which finished 5-15 in a strong 2A GSHL last season.

The Beavers return six seniors including guards Sydney George, Lucy Sams and Kenzi Bunger. Woodland will lean heavily on George, a varsity volleyball player and one of the better all-around athletes in the league, to lead the team both offensively and defensively.

Up front, the team returns a trio of 5-foot-9 post players in Riley Stading, Ella Lindsay and Coco MacDonald. It gives Woodland some depth and size that should help to keep opponents in check.

“We try to play pace. We have some good athletes up front in our two guards,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said. “We’re going to do some good things. You know, we have to play well, w don’t have any world beaters, but we have some solid kids and they work hard.”

In a league that saw a host of seniors graduate last year, Woodland should find itself as one of the more experienced teams in the bunch.

“We should be able to compete,” Flanagan said. “If we take care of the ball and stay healthy, we’ll be competitive.”

Woodland opens its season with a home game against Kalama on Thursday.

Mules look to make another run at State

Wahkiakum split its pair of games in the jamboree, losing to Mark Morris before rebounding with a solid performance in a win over R.A. Long.

The Mules return five players from their 2021-22 team which made a State tournament appearance out of the Central 2B League for the eighth consecutive year. The returnees include last season’s Central 2B co-MVP Reigha Niemeyer and fellow senior Miya Kerstetter, the Mules’ leading scorers. Sophomore guard Bailey McKinley is a blossoming player who could be a key contributor in what should be a very competitive league this with Napavine and Adna expected to lead the pack.

“We have a couple of predominant scorers for our league, but the biggest thing for us is we’re going to have to learn how to use each other and work off the ball,” Wahkiakum head coach Rob Garrett said. “If we can work off the ball and make (teams) truly defend us as a team, it’s going to make things easier for everyone.”

Coach Garrett believes defense will be the Mules calling card this season.

“Defensively, honestly, that should be one of our strong suits,” Garrett said. “We’re pretty small, but we typically read things well off the ball and if we learn how to communicate, (and) get in a little better shape, we’ll eventually be pretty good at defense.”

If the defense comes along steadily enough, and Niemeyer produces another all-league caliber season, don’t be surprised to see Wahkiakum pushing for a ninth consecutive trip to Spokane Arena.

“It’s not unrealistic for us to make it back to State this year, that’s definitely our goal, but in order to do that, we have a long way to go,” Garrett noted.

Wahkiakum opens its season on Wednesday at Ilwaco.