High School Boys Basketball: R.A. Long takes the cake in jamboree with Kelso and Mark Morris

The first five minutes of the Monday night’s boys basketball jamboree at Ted M. Natt Court had all the competitive juice of a prize fight and all the finesse of a monster truck rally. With R.A. Long and Kelso getting the evening started while the hosts from Mark Morris loitered and looked on from the back hallway, the Lumberjacks and Hilanders combined to score just four points during the first half of their ten minute contest.

Not only was the iron unkind, but nerves were rattled and butterflies were doing circles in stomachs as the teams tried to find their bearings in their first contest against players in different colored jerseys this season.

The boys in blue and gold got on track first, staking out a 8-2 lead when Ethan Mitchell got loose on a fast break and stuffed home the season’s first slam dunk. As it turned out, though, that snap of the rim was enough to jolt the Lumberjacks from their slumber.

On the ensuing possession R.A. Long’s Cavin Holden drove the lane and made good on an old fashioned three point play. Before shooting his free throw the senior playmaker looked at a Hilander defender and with one quick gesture let it be known that the fun was over for the Kelso kids.

Coming off a season in which they won the 2A Greater St. Helens League, captured a District IV championship and placed fifth in the state tournament, the Jacks are all about that action this season. And despite graduating the likes of Aaron Ofstun, Jamond Harris and Stephen Rooklidge from the history making 2021-22 squad, R.A. Long has not lowered its expectations even a little bit.

“The ultimate goal is to win the State championship every single year. It don’t matter who I’ve got or who’s coming in,” RAL coach Jeray Key said.

Monday marked the first small step in the right direction for the Lumberjacks, and of course Holden made good on his promise to that unlucky Hilander defender. R.A. Long reeled off an 11-1 run before Kelso called timeout and a three pointer before the buzzer by Jake Gabbard gave the Jacks a 16-9 advantage by the time the ten minute “game” had expired.

“We lost three of our top four leading scorers this year but we’ve got a lot of young talent and when you build a program, it’s next guy up,” Key said. “We expect to be nine or 10 deep… It’s not just one guy we’re relying on. We’ve got a lot of shooters once again.”

Those shooters include Lonnie Brown, Payton Thill and Aizik Rothwell in addition to the greatest marksman in all the land, Cavin Holden. But to hear Key tell it, the Lumberjacks are going to start Down low the Lumberjacks will rely on TraMayne Jenkins, Jared Childers and the towering Jaxon Cook.

“Our goal is to play inside out. That’s never going to change. That’s how I grew up learning basketball. Shooting three’s every night ain’t gonna win the championship,” Key said. “We’ve still got a guy (Cook) that’s six-foot eight down low and he’s gotten a lot better. I don’t even know if he scored tonight but it doesn’t matter. It was two ten minute quarters and he guarded a really good post from Kelso and he guarded (Mark Morris’) guy. As the game goes on he’ll get touches down there and he’ll score the ball for us.”

And still, it might be Jenkins who gets the Lumberjacks’ coach most excited for what’s to come. The six-foot one-inch sophomore has slotted into a starting role after starring on the JV as a freshman and watching the entire varsity docket go down from the end of the bench.

“He’s a versatile player. He’s a four guy for us but he will also play the five. He’s strong and he’s only a sophomore. He can post up. He can defend,” Key said. “He reminds me a lot of myself just the size of him and the way he can play. Shoot, he’s probably a better shooter than I was as a sophomore.”

Those attributes have led the Lumberjacks to put their faith in Jenkins, along with fellow undersized forward Jared Childers as they try to make up for the production the six-foot eight-inch Ofstun put up last season.

“He’s a guy we’re really laying our hat on, him and Childers,” Key said. “They’re supposed to be our Dennis Rodmans. They should go get every single rebound when they are in there together.”

As far as the point guard situation, the Lumberjacks will rely on four players to get the ball up the floor. Gabbard and Holden will likely share primary ball handling duties, with Brown and Thill working in when the other two have the hot hand or otherwise need a break.

After scoring just two points over five minutes to start the night the Jacks rattled off 14 over the next five minutes to close out Kelso before hitting the quarter century mark in a 25-9 win over Mark Morris in the nightcap. Those final 15 minutes of game time are probably a better reflection of what R.A. Long fans can expect from their team this season.

“When Mark Morris and R.A. Long play each other everybody is ready to get up and go,” Key said “The first game was a scrimmage against a physical team and it’s just early in the season so I think just a lot of nerves to start it off.”

The Lumberjacks will get their regular season started Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Hockinson.

When R.A. Long and Mark Morris square off on Jan. 11 back at The Natt the Lumberjacks will be looking to secure their seventh win in a row over their cross town rivals. That would be an all-time record winning streak for the red and black in the series.

The Monarchs know full well they’ve got plenty of work to do if they want to reclaim Longview’s hardwood throne. On Monday R.A. Long ran out to an 11-0 lead after three minutes and led 20-6 after seven minutes of action after Holden pulled up from the midcourt logo and ripped the net.

The showing was far from what long time Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus was expecting from his well groomed squad.

“I expect us to play much better. We probably have as much or more returning experience as anyone in the league and I don’t think either end of the floor was what we wanted it to look like,” Bakamus said. “R.A. Long was able to have their way with us on the perimeter and on drives.”

The Monarchs played the jamboree without the help of four-year varsity player Deacon Dietz who is still nursing an ankle injury from football season. His return will buoy the odds for Mark Morris but that can’t be counted on as the cure all for a team looking to return to the state tournament after a rare miss last season.

“We’re a different team when we have Deacon,” Bakamus said. “He’s been a team MVP. He’s been an All-League player, but we also had four other kids on the court tonight who played a sizable minute last year and we weren’t able to engineer any offensive cohesiveness.”

Mark Morris had better luck with Kelso in their first contest of the night, dispatching the Hilanders 30-24 in an old-fashioned shootout. Kelso led 9-8 after three minutes when Naiser Lukas drilled a three pointer, but that’s when the Monarchs went on a run. A three pointer by Malakai Gray put Mark Morris up 15-8 and then another three from Braydon Olson lifted the hosts to a 18-11 lead halfway through the contest. Another three from Olson shortly thereafter gave the Monarchs their biggest lead of the night at 22-11.

The offensive output from Olson was no surprise to anyone who paid attention last season, but Gray turned more than a few heads with his pinpoint passing, clutch shooting and surging energy level.

“Mal’s put a lot of time into his game. He understands what the scheme is and he plays a pretty cerebral game,” Bakamus said. “He’s a warrior and he’s the kind of kid you want to have on your side.”

In addition to key returners like Kobe Parlin and Dossen Morrow, the Monarchs will also be looking for big contributions from the likes of Branden Thornton, Jacob Hammond, Jase Wygant and Carson Bogner.

Mark Morris will be put to the test early in the season as they head to Mountlake Terrace on Friday before playing Jackson in Mill Creek on Saturday.

“We‘re going into a hornets nest,” Bakamus said. “It’s preseason and I wanted tough games from the beginning to see how good we are. After tonight we‘ve got some work to do.”

Meanwhile, Kelso will have its work cut out to get back up to the top of the 3A Greater St. Helens League standings. That blue (and gold) collar approach was evident from the get go Monday, and was perfectly represented by the Hilanders’ choice of locker room, which was not a locker room at all. Instead, Kelso made themselves at home in the bowels of the gymnasium, somewhere between the football locker room and the storage lockers full of tennis balls and baseball bats.

“We were down in the armpit,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “We’ve been making that our home down there for years now.”

Lukas, a senior guard, figures to play a prominent role as a scorer on the perimeter and off the dribble while Payton Stewart, an athletic junior who’s been throwing it down off two feet since the beginning of his sophomore campaign, will work to lock down the paint for the Hilanders.

Hayden Yore, a junior guard, will have to find his stroke from beyond the arc to help open up the inside for Kelso and Michael Henderson will be called upon to help with the on ball defense. Ethan Mitchell, a senior wing, will be all over the court for the Hilanders and proved on Monday that he’s got plenty of bounce whenever he can find the room to operate.

Easton Marshall, a junior wing, and Zeke Smith, a senior wing, who both made their presence felt on the gridiron this fall, will provide athleticism for Kelso when called upon.

“And of course we’ve got our seniors with Kai (Chaney) and Dawson (Green), and Gunnar (Burt), and Blake (Eastham) who will also be important pieces for us,” Kinch said. “We’re in a position this year where everyone is going to get a chance to contribute.”

Kelso will begin its regular season campaign on Wednesday at home against Tumwater at 7 p.m. The Hilanders will host Mark Morris next Tuesday at 7 p.m.