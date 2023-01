R.A. Long's Cavin Holden blocks a shot from Beau Swett in the closing moments of the third quarter during a 2A GSHL boys basketball game at The Lumberdome, Monday, Jan. 30. Holden gathered the loose ball and got up a half court shot but could not find the mark. Holden still managed a game-high 29 points and the Lumberjacks went on to win 77-43.