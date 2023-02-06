Friday scores
Boys Basketball
Mark Morris 71, R.A. Long 69
Mt. View 69, Kelso 63
Naselle 88, Wishkah 10
Girls Basketball
Woodland 53, Ridgefield 39
Naselle 83, Wishkah 23
Boys Basketball
Mark Morris 71, R.A. Long 69
Mt. View 69, Kelso 63
Naselle 88, Wishkah 10
Girls Basketball
Woodland 53, Ridgefield 39
Naselle 83, Wishkah 23
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
It has all built to this: Mark Morris and R.A. Long inside The Lumberdome in front of a sold-out crowd for all of the marbles.
With the biggest game of the season playing peek-a-boo just over the edge of the weekend’s horizon the Monarchs had to provide their own energ…
Kelso's Ethan Mitchell scored 23 points and the Hilanders dominated Heritage 76-38 on senior night, Wednesday.
Wahkiakum advanced to the second round of the 2B District IV Tournament with a 71-48 win over Toledo, Saturday. Zakk Carlson led the way with …
High school boys basketball scores and reports for teams from The Daily News coverage area including Kelso, Castle Rock and Rainier.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.