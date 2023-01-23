High School Basketball Roundup: Three Rivers starts strong in loss to Willapa Valley

MENLO — The Eagles were up against a steep task, Saturday, as they attempted to upset Willapa Valley on the road. Early on Three Rivers appeared poised to make things interesting before the hometown Vikings took control for a 59-29 win in 1B Columbia Valley league girls basketball action.

Even though the Vikings currently sit in second place in league and just outside the Top-10 AP rankings in the state, Three Rivers managed to keep things tight early on, trailing just 14-13 after one quarter. Kelsey Poyner led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks in the loss.

“Our girls played Willapa Valley tight for the first 10 min of the game (until) we succumbed to a combination of fatigue and some poor decisions,” TRC coach Walter Poyner said. “After ending the first quarter down by one we ended the first half down by 20.”

The Vikings won the second quarter 22-3 and won the second half 23-13 to claim their final margin of victory. Those lopsided numbers, though, do not necessarily reflect the effort put forth by the visiting Eagles.

“This was our sixth game in nine days and we showed it with tired play,” coach Poyner said.

Elizabeth Romanillos chipped in nine points for the Eagles and Aurora Fortunati pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds.

Three Rivers (5-11, 2-8) will host the Washington School for the Deaf on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Tip-In

The Kalama boys basketball team lost a road game to Riverside Christian in Yakima on Saturday by a score of 67-64. A game report was not provided to The Daily News. The Chinooks are set to play at Onalaska on Wednesday.