There’s just something about losing a District title to your cross-town rival that sticks right in a person’s craw. Time alone, not even 20 years of it, can ease the discomfort and some memories never do fade.

In that way, Friday night’s loss to R.A. Long in the 2A District IV championship game was not only a disappointment to Mark Morris boys basketball coach Bill Bakamus, it was also a flashback to 2003 when the Monarchs saw the Lumberjacks cut the nets down at St. Martin’s University in the first-ever District title contest between Longview’s rivals.

Standing in a mostly empty gymnasium at Hudson’s Bay on Friday it was easy to sense that the last thing the Monarchs’ hall of fame coach wanted to do was talk about a memory triggering loss. But he did anyway.

“This is not going to derail us in any way, manner or form. We’re still concentrating on going and making some noise at the next level,” Bakamus said through gritted teeth. “This is just a happy reminder that playoff basketball just comes with a little kick in the… I’m not going to say that.”

In that moment the veteran coach paused and laughed the laugh of a man remembering the origins of a decades’ old scar. When he came back to the present moment, with leaf blowers clearing the bleachers in the background, Bakamus took a moment to shake a few more hands and kiss his sister goodbye. Then he came right back to the same thought.

“Playoff basketball is a happy reminder that when you play for high stakes sometimes it can be a kick where it counts,” Bakamus clarified through another awkward laughing fit.

Sometimes we cry because we’re laughing. Sometimes we laugh to keep from crying. This was one of those.

Back in 2003 the Monarchs bounced back from their disappointment at the District championship in time to win a game at the state tournament. They even wound up with the last laugh after the Lumberjacks were eliminated from the traditional 16-team tournament with two straight losses.

This season Mark Morris will enter the tournament with a No. 4 seed and its sights set high as ever.

While he patiently answered questions from the pesky press and his team sat on the bus, Bakamus reflected momentarily on the Monarchs’ postgame talk.

“I just shared my past experiences as a coach (with the team),” Bakamus said. “You know, we’ve won these games and we’ve lost them. We just can’t be traumatized by it, and our guys are not.”

The Monarchs will begin their State run against Sehome on Saturday at 4 p.m., in Chehalis at W.F. West High School. As a top-eight seed Mark Morris has earned an automatic bid to the Yakima SunDome for the final rounds of the state tournament but first they’ve got to get back in the saddle after watching a 21 game winning streak snapped in the worst way possible for a Monarch.

Four-year starter Deacon Dietz believes the boys in baby blue are up to the task at hand.

“I think we are the perfect team to do something like that. I think sometimes we can lose sight of the vision a little bit,” said Dietz. “It’s a long season, there’s some bumps in the road that can turn your vision for the future. I can already tell in the locker room, the fire is already lit. We’re ready to go.”

Dietz knows plenty about expectations. His father, Doug, helped Mark Morris bring home a third place trophy his senior season after losing to a Nate Robinson led Rainier Beach team in the semifinals. He’s heard about those accomplishments from faces in the crowd his entire life. It started in the gymnasium at Evergreen State College as a toddler where his parents both played for the Geodcucks, and all the way up through the tight confines of St. Rose Catholic School and the banner draped walls of Ted M. Natt Court.

After watching the Lumberjacks celebrate a District title win at the Monarchs' expense Deacon Dietz remained resolute in his conviction that things are going to work out in the end. It’s a moment, rapidly approaching, which he’s spent his life preparing for.

“We might not have been as locked in as we needed to be but we’re definitely going to come (next week) with the energy that we need and go to State and do what the Mark Morris Monarchs do,” Dietz said.

Lumberjacks earn tough reward

There are many roads to the final floor of the state basketball tournament and while they all end up in a dome there’s no rule that says the tally on the assorted school district odometers must match in the end. After Sunday’s reveal by the WIAA of the state tournament brackets R.A. Long will be leading the field in mileage racked up before even reaching the season’s final weekend.

The good news for Lumberjacks fans is that Friday’s dramatic District title victory over Mark Morris earned RAL a top-eight seed and an automatic bid to the Yakima SunDome starting March 1. The bad news is that as the No. 8 seed the Jacks will face top-ranked Pullman in their Regional tilt this weekend, and they’ll play the game all the way over in Spokane.

After shaking hands Friday night R.A. Long coach Jeray Key took the microphone and reminded the Lumberjack faithful to enjoy the District title, but to remember the primary goal; winning a State championship.

With a goal so lofty it’s no wonder that drawing the No. 1 ranked and undefeated Greyhounds in the first round, and playing the game 400 miles away from the Lumberdome, seems to be of no concern to Key whatsover.

“Yeah, far drive but I like how the brackets set up for us win or lose,” Key said. “But we’re going over there to win the game.”

In R.A. Long’s 66-61 win over Mark Morris to repeat as District champions senior Cavin Holden scored 25 points. He was also the catalyst for a memorable series of chants back and forth between student sections as the two sides accused the other team, or perhaps even specific players, of somehow being “overrated.”

After calling his shot and claiming victory in the third meeting with the Monarchs this season, Holden didn’t think it was a matter of anyone being overrated at all. Rather, he believes his Lumberjacks have been flying under the radar all season.

“We got (the District title) last year, but they (were) ranked No. 2 this year,” Holden said of the Monarchs. “I feel like people were not looking at us like we are a top-8 team and we showed it tonight, and against Tumwater… (The Monarchs) are top-two for a reason.”

R.A. Long will play Pullman on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Spokane at West Valley High School. Both Longview schools will be present for the final rounds of the 2A state tournament set to take place March 1-4 at the Yakima SunDome.

MM girls draw No. 10 Othello

Like the Lumberjacks the Mark Morris girls basketball team will have to head east of the mountains twice to hear their sneakers squeak at the SunDome. However, as a No. 15 seed the Monarchs will have to win their Regional round contest this week in order to advance to Yakima.

The Monarchs are set to face No. 10 Othello at Ellensburg High School on Friday at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to play at the Yakima SunDome starting March 1.

Mules to play Cle Elum-Roslyn

The Wahkiakum boys basketball team will have to play their way to the final rounds of the 2B state basketball tournament in Spokane, but as the No. 11 seed they’ll get to stay relatively close to home as they attempt to do so.

Wahkiakum will face No. 14 Cle Elum-Roslyn on Friday at 6 p.m., at W.F. West High School in Chehalis. The winner will advance to the Spokane Arena beginning March 1 and the loser will see its season end.

Naselle to square off with Odessa

The Comets will put their season on the line Saturday morning and like those aforementioned Lumberjacks they’ll be logging at least 400 miles on the highway beforehand.

The Naselle girls earned a No. 14 seed entering the 1B state tournament and will face No. 11 Odessa in a loser-out game Saturday, at Cheney High School with the jump set for 10 a.m.