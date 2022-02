High School basketball Regional brackets announced

With the District basketball tournaments of every size finally wrapped up, the WIAA seeding committees has dropped its final rankings, setting up the next week of Regionals (Sweet 16) and the state tournaments beyond. Here’s where local teams are bound:

3A

Boys

Feb. 22, 6 p.m. at Kelso: No. 16 Kelso vs. No. 17 Shorecrest (loser-out)

Girls

Feb. 25, 8 p.m. at Evergreen CC: No. 6 Kelso vs. No. 3 Arlington

2A

Boys

Feb. 26, 8 p.m. at Mark Morris: No. 3 R.A. Long vs. No. 6 White River

Feb. 26, 12 p.m. at W.F. West: No. 11 Mark Morris vs. No. 14 Prosser (loser-out)

1A

Boys

Feb. 26, 6 p.m. at Mark Morris: No. 11 Castle Rock vs. No. 14 Cedar Park Christian (loser-out)

2B

Boys

Feb. 25, 6 p.m. at Battle Ground: No. 1 Kalama vs. No. 8 Coupeville

Feb. 26, 4 p.m. at Mark Morris: No. 11 Toutle Lake vs. No. 14 Mabton (loser-out)

Feb. 26, 2 p.m. at Richland: No. 15. Ilwaco vs. No. 10 Columbia Burbank (loser-out)

Girls

Feb. 26, 2 p.m. at Mark Morris: No. 10 Wahkiakum vs. No. 15 Tonasket (loser-out)

1B

Boys

Feb. 26, 12 p.m. at Mark Morris: No. 11 Naselle vs. No. 14 Neah Bay (loser-out)

Girls

Feb. 26, 10 a.m. at Mark Morris: No. 10 Naselle vs. No. 15 Evergreen Lutheran (loser-out)

