The WIAA held the 2023 WSBCA Senior All-State Games on Saturday in where further awards including the boys and girls State Player of the Year and Coach of the Year for each level were announced.

Naselle senior forward Lauren Katyryniuk was named the 1B girls Player of the Year. Katyryniuk finished with four points in the 1B versus 2B game pitting the senior All-State players of 2023 against one another. Katyryniuk shot 1-for-6 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Wahkiakum senior Reigha Niemeyer earned the Player of the Game Award after scoring 16 points and shooting 6-for-10 from the field for the 2B team.

In the 1A and 2A contest, Mark Morris senior wing Isabella Merzoian finished with nine points on 4-for-6 field-goal shooting.

Arlington's Jenna Villa was named the Washington State girls Player of the Year.

On the boys' side, Mark Morris senior guard Kobe Parlin scored 20 points in helping lead the 2A team to a 119-88 win over the 1A side. His 2A teammate and State Player of the Year Jaedyn Brown of Pullman scored 23 points to lead 2A.

Parlin's junior teammate Brayden Olson competed in the WIBCA all-underclassmen all-star game where he led Team Will with a game-high 25 points. Team Will earned the win over Team Pepple 123-101.

"Sometimes we (smaller-school standouts) go under-looked," Olson told a Scorebook Live reporter, Saturday. "But I came out here and I thought I proved myself as good as all those other guys."