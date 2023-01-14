 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
High School Basketball

High School Basketball: Four local teams to play in MLK Tribute at LCC

  • 0
Dossen Morrow blocked Mark Morris boys basketball

FILE —Dossen Morrow of Mark Morris is hammered by Ryan Otton of Tumwater while putting up a shot attempt during a boys basketball game at LCC's MLK Tribute in 2022. Morrow hauled in a team-high 11 rebounds in a 64-52 non-league loss to the T-Birds.

 Jordan Nailon

Even though it’s a federal holiday and most folks will be off work the hardwood at Myklebust Gymnasium will be busy, Monday, with four local high school basketball teams participating in the Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute.

The event was started back in 2016. This season Kelso, Castle Rock and Kalama will all take their turn in the six game event.

“It’s a great day to remember the amazing civil rights work MLK Jr. accomplished that paved the way for future civil rights movements such as Title IX,” LCC women’s basketball coach Lucas Myers said.

The Kalama and Castle Rock boys will get things started with a non-league contest at 10:30 a.m.. Next up will be the Kelso and Tumwater girls at noon, with the Kelso boys taking on Union at 3 p.m.

The rest of the day’s action will include Skyview, Chef Leschi and Adna. The Skyview boys will play Tumwater at 1:30 p.m. and the Adna boys will play Chief Leschi at 4:30 p.m. A Central 2B League contest between No. 3 Adna and No. 5 Napavine will close out the day’s festivities.

People are also reading…

“For this event we try to bring in the best local teams that we can to celebrate our local players and high schools on a big stage,” Myers said. “This year we are lucky enough to have some great matchups, including Adna and Napavine girls that has league title implications.”

MLK Jr. Tribute Schedule

At Myklebust Gymnasium

Jan. 16, 2023

10:30 a.m. Kalama vs Castle Rock boys

Noon Kelso vs Tumwater girls

1:30 p.m. Tumwater vs Skyview boys

3 p.m. Kelso vs Union boys

4:30 p.m. Adna vs Chief Leschi goys

6 p.m. Adna vs Napavine girls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

High school basketball box scores from Thursday, Jan. 12 for teams from The Daily News coverage area including Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland, Ilwaco, Rainier, Clatskanie, Toledo, Toutle Lake, Winlock, Wahkiakum, Kalama, Three Rivers Christian and Naselle.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News