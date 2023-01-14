High School Basketball: Four local teams to play in MLK Tribute at LCC

Even though it’s a federal holiday and most folks will be off work the hardwood at Myklebust Gymnasium will be busy, Monday, with four local high school basketball teams participating in the Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute.

The event was started back in 2016. This season Kelso, Castle Rock and Kalama will all take their turn in the six game event.

“It’s a great day to remember the amazing civil rights work MLK Jr. accomplished that paved the way for future civil rights movements such as Title IX,” LCC women’s basketball coach Lucas Myers said.

The Kalama and Castle Rock boys will get things started with a non-league contest at 10:30 a.m.. Next up will be the Kelso and Tumwater girls at noon, with the Kelso boys taking on Union at 3 p.m.

The rest of the day’s action will include Skyview, Chef Leschi and Adna. The Skyview boys will play Tumwater at 1:30 p.m. and the Adna boys will play Chief Leschi at 4:30 p.m. A Central 2B League contest between No. 3 Adna and No. 5 Napavine will close out the day’s festivities.

“For this event we try to bring in the best local teams that we can to celebrate our local players and high schools on a big stage,” Myers said. “This year we are lucky enough to have some great matchups, including Adna and Napavine girls that has league title implications.”