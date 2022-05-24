High School Basketball: 28th War of the Border set to start June 17

The 28th annual Bud Clary War of the Border Tournament is about to return to area courts in all of its glory. After a back-to-back summers of muted summer competitions across the land top teams from around the land are once again bound for the Twin Cities

The prep basketball tournament is set for June 17-19 at gyms all over Longview and Kelso. Teams set to compete include hardwood powerhouses such as Union, Lynden and Timberline, along with local squads from Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Kelso.

The lineup from Oregon includes Central Catholic, West Linn, Beaverton and Jesuit. All told, there will be 45 teams participating in the tournament.

The last time the War of the Border was held was 2019 with the Washington side taking overall honors with 85 victories compared to 66 losses. The Evergreen State leads the Beaver State 16-11 in the overall series.

“We have another outstanding group of teams. This tournament has the reputation of being the best summer tournament in the Northwest," Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. "There are some very competitive games and outstanding programs. The local basketball community appreciates our major sponsor Bud Clary who has been a driving force in providing an outstanding weekend of high school basketball."

