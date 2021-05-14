TriCo Girls Basketball: Kim Karnofski sets all-time mark as Castle Rock rolls Cougars

VANCOUVER — Castle Rock notched a momentous win on Thursday. The Rockets’ 55-48 win over Seton Catholic marked the program’s first victory in 498 days while also giving head coach Kim Karnofski the school’s all-time win record.
“This meant a lot,” Karnofski said. “None of my girls even know what this meant to me personally.”
Karnofki sat tied with Sam Baxter, who coached her during her playing days at Castle Rock, for all 498 days of the winless streak. One and a half years and win win later, she now has 194 victories at the helm for the Rockets.
“I’m excited for our program and I’m excited for our kids,” Karnofski said.
Baxter was also an assistant coach for Karnofski during her first coaching stint with the Rockets from 1990-2004, and Karnofksi coached Baxter’s children when they made their way through the program. Baxter died in 2019, but Karnofski said she knows he would be proud.
“I know that he’s in heaven looking down going ‘You did good, kid,” Karnofksi said.
Karnofski has been a vital part of the program, the story of Castle Rock girls basketball can’t be told without her. The program, founded in 1976, has played 1,001 games over the years, and Karnofski has been involved in over 490 of those games as a player, assistant and head coach.
“It’s my baby, it really is,” she said.
As for the record setting game, things started slow with only five first-quarter points for the Rockets, but they were able to keep things close at halftime down 22-17.
After the intermission, though, the Rockets took off. Payton Kessler, who struggled in the first half missing all her shot attempts from the field, caught fire to lead the charge. Kessler scored 11 of Castle Rock’s 22 points in the third quarter, while Veda Frost added six points on two made 3-pointers.
Still, the Rockets still needed to hold off the Cougars in the fourth with just a 39-37 lead. Castle Rock managed to outpace the Cougars in the final period and hold on for the history making win.
“It kind of all came together for us a little bit tonight,” Karnofski said. “We had some kids step up and play some of the best I’ve seen them play.”
Kessler’s big third quarter led the charge for the Rockets with a team-high 16 points. Brooke Wirkkala played as a nice one-two punch for Castle Rock adding 15 points and finishing a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Maddi Willis scored a game-high 17 points for Seton Catholic.
Castle Rock (1-3) had a quick turnaround and was set to play La Center at 7:30 p.m., Friday, in La Center.