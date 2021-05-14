TriCo Girls Basketball: Kim Karnofski sets all-time mark as Castle Rock rolls Cougars

VANCOUVER — Castle Rock notched a momentous win on Thursday. The Rockets’ 55-48 win over Seton Catholic marked the program’s first victory in 498 days while also giving head coach Kim Karnofski the school’s all-time win record.

“This meant a lot,” Karnofski said. “None of my girls even know what this meant to me personally.”

Karnofki sat tied with Sam Baxter, who coached her during her playing days at Castle Rock, for all 498 days of the winless streak. One and a half years and win win later, she now has 194 victories at the helm for the Rockets.

“I’m excited for our program and I’m excited for our kids,” Karnofski said.

Baxter was also an assistant coach for Karnofski during her first coaching stint with the Rockets from 1990-2004, and Karnofksi coached Baxter’s children when they made their way through the program. Baxter died in 2019, but Karnofski said she knows he would be proud.

“I know that he’s in heaven looking down going ‘You did good, kid,” Karnofksi said.