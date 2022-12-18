The Daily News Girls Basketball Insider: Small schools, big ambitions

Wahkiakum girls basketball and trips to the Spokane Arena go hand in hand. For six consecutive seasons, the Mules have traversed the state to play among the final 12 teams in Class 2B.

While this year’s team has the talent to return yet again, it will be 11th-year coach Rob Garrett’s toughest test yet. The Mules had just seven players in the program to start this season, including an eighth-grader who is eligible only for a partial season after competing in the middle school campaign.

To add to the minefield of challenges Garrett and the Mules must navigate, star player Reigha Niemeyer is currently dealing with calf injuries and was shut down for a week to rest. That forced the Mules to forfeit their league-opening bout with Napavine.

“That was definitely a first,” Garrett said. “The competitor in me hates it, but it was the best thing to do for our team at this time.”

Following the forfeit, the Mules recruited a cheerleader to join the team and another eighth-grader will return once cleared from a broken collarbone.

The lack of numbers means the Mules won’t be able to fully press and get the transition game going as they have in years past. They have to be cautious not to fatigue themselves early in games.

Still, the top-end talent will keep the Mules competitive in most games atop the C2BL.

Niemeyer, a senior guard, averaged 12.5 points per game during an all-league campaign last season when she was named Co-MVP. Miya Kerstetter, a senior point guard, will also be counted on for heavy offensive output.

Those two are surrounded by shooters. Sophomore Bailey McKinley is poised to blossom, and junior Amirah Abdul-Kariem is a second-year basketball player with a ton of potential.

“If she had played basketball her whole life, she’d be phenomenal,” Garrett said. “She’s a really good on-ball defender and with the limited timeframe, she’s been able to play, she’s been impressive.”

So while this year’s Wahkiakum side is small in size and numbers, foes know to never count out Garrett’s side from making a deep run.

Kalama Chinooks

Kalama coach Amber Doerty’s second year with the Chinooks is already going smoother than the first.

After a 2-13 finish last season, in which only five of the games Doerty had her full roster available to her due to injuries and illness, the Chinooks are looking to take a big step forward.

“Compared to last year, everything is amazing,” Doerty said.

The Chinooks will roster three seniors, including guard Sophie Given, who returns after a year away from the team. Post Chloe Larsen and guard Jenah Wolf form the rest of the senior trio.

Freshman point guard Reese Johnston, who played just a few games at the end of last season, is another strong addition to the team, while junior Jessica Meyer and sophomore Aubrey Doerty add some size in the Kalama interior.

“Our growth as a team is going to be apparent,” coach Doerty said.

Sophomore Bridgette Hollifield and freshman Hannah Johnson will be important on defense for the Chinooks, who hope to make an appearance in this year’s district playoffs. But most importantly, staying healthy and competing night in and night out is the focus.

“Any game that we get to play this year, I’m excited for, because of how rough it was last year,” Doerty said.

Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks

Toutle Lake, typically clad in blue and white, has showed a little green the past few years: A talented team brewing, but lacking the experience to take the next step.

Well, that’s no longer the case for the Ducks. The past three years, Toutle Lake has won a playoff game, but was eliminated in the district playoffs. Next stop: Regionals.

“Everybody on my varsity team right now has been there,” fourth-year coach Darren Dean said. “We’re ready to turn the corner.”

With the graduation of double-digit scorer Jordyn Grabenhorst, the Ducks will share the scoring load this year between several girls.

Freshmen returners Lainey and Kendal Dean will set the tone with their on-court performance while senior Jasmine Smith will be a more vocal leader.

“She’s stepping into a little different role this year,” coach Dean said of Smith transitioning into a more post-heavy role. “She’s one that’s going to make a big difference.”

Senior Karlie Smith and freshman Payton Thayer also averaged multiple buckets per game last year.

“At any given time, one of six girls could be my leading scorer,” Dean said. “We haven’t had that in the past.”

Toledo Riverhawks

Toledo enters the 2022-23 season with more eighth-graders on the roster than seniors. But with an emphasis on defense and an optimistic attitude, the Riverhawks are primed for another postseason appearance.

“We’re still putting together a lot of new pieces and how they will fit together now,” second-year coach Randy Wood said. “But the effort has been great.”

The Riverhawks will roster five eighth-graders, and just four seniors.

To help guide those new pieces along, senior Abbie Marcil, a returning starter and a blackhole for rebounds, and junior Stefani Arceo-Hansen are proving useful. Sophomore Hope Gould, who tore her ACL in the offseason and will miss the season, adds a voice from the bench.

Junior Kira Winter is another leader who has put the time in for the Riverhawks. Other contributors include freshman Ryah Stanley and senior Bethany Bowen.

“It won’t come down to wins and losses,” Wood said of how this group will determine success. “How well we can compete with the upper teams in the league, Adna, Napavine, Rainier, will be measured by how we grow every game.”

And while it’s great to have some youthful talent to get excited about, Wood doesn’t want to overlook the upperclassmen who have put the time in.

“Their leadership has been very valuable,” he said.

Winlock Cardinals

The Winlock Cardinals are back to the drawing board. Six seniors graduated including player of the year Addison Hall and all-leaguer Madison Vigre.. Standout Charlie Carper, who averaged 12 points per game, took her talents back to Pe Ell after one season in Egg Town.

“When you graduate as many seniors, and key seniors, as we did last year, everyone needs to learn a new role,” second-year coach Dracy McCoy said. “We’re still becoming more comfortable and confident in that.”

While the focus last year was on winning as many games as possible, McCoy is drawing on some of her previous coaching gigs where the goal was to build a program.

“What will it look like three or four years from now,” McCoy said. “That’s where we’re at.”

Only six or seven girls will be in McCoy’s rotation to start the season, but that’s given the squad a tight-knit feeling to it. Junior Kindyl Kelly averaged 9.5 points per game last season and will anchor this year’s Cardinals.

Four-year starter Angela Gil Munoz will also transition from a player who deferred to Winlock’s stars to having to take charge herself.

“She’s really looking forward to that,” McCoy said.

Senior Kiya Peppers will join the starting rotation and can shoot the ball, while junior Adriana Garcia has been a pleasant surprise for McCoy after an offseason of work.

“They like each other and it’s fun to coach teams like that,” McCoy said.

Ilwaco Fishermen

It’s not often in recent memory to see Ilwaco with more losses than wins and eliminated early in the postseason. But last year’s team, without a senior on the roster, was unable to continue a six-year run of State appearances.

“We didn’t have a dominant player and didn’t have a lot of depth,” 19th-year coach Ned Bittner said.

But the down year has not deterred the Fishermen from lofty goals. Ilwaco expects to compete for the Pacific 2B League title and one of the final regional spots out of the Southwest District this season, behind a determined group with an influx of eighth-grade talent.

Youngsters Mikaila Warfield and Brooklyn Avalon have given the Fishermen fresh competition in practice, where the vibes are good, Bittner said.

“They’ve added a new dimension to practice and games,” Bittner said. “They’ve definitely made us a better team.”

Warfield, a 5-foot-8 forward, has shown glimpses of being able to follow the footsteps of former Ilwaco stars Erika Glenn and Makenzie Kaech.

“She’s savvy and has a nose for the ball,” Bittner said. “She’s outstanding for an eighth grader.”

At the other end of the spectrum, five Ilwaco seniors — including four starters — give the Fishermen an experienced core. Posts Olivia McKinstry and Julianna Fleming and guards Ione Sheldon and Zoey Zurn lead by committee. Freshman Sophia Bittner is a defensive standout tasked with guarding other team’s best offensive players.

“Last year we sat in zone because we had to protect some weaknesses we had,” Bittner explained. “This year, we’re working with a lot of man foundation principles and have to be able to defend people fully and contest most shots.”

Castle Rock Rockets

First-year coach Jordan Garbe has worked under longtime coach Kim Karnofski for the past five years. Now, following Karnofski’s retirement, Garbe is ready for her moment to lead.

“I am blessed to have her as a role model for the last several years,” Garbe said. “I learned a lot, so I’m fortunate I got that opportunity and taking a lot of that into this new year as a first-time head coach.”

Garbe will have her work cut out in trying to build upon a 4-17 season a year ago.

The Rockets benefit from strong post play and will rely on that to build an inside-out offense, Garbe said.

Six-foot junior Kynsi Bayes, the team’s leading rebounder, will anchor the middle, while 5-11 junior Brookelyn Alblinger, 5-11 freshman Dakota Davis and 5-11 sophomore Fielicity McGee give the Rockets an abundance of size.

Junior Laynee Logan, a team captain along with Bayes, will lead a guard group that also includes sophomore Jeaquel Cole and junior Paige Ogden.

“I want to win; I’m very competitive,” Garbe said. “But I also want them to look back on their experience and think ‘I really enjoyed basketball.’”

Lone senior Joanne Preston will make her varsity debut after three years on JV.

“That takes guts and bravery if you ask me,” Garbe said of having to be the only senior. “Huge props to her for coming out.”

Clatskanie Tigers

In what was pegged as a rebuilding year following the graduation of standouts Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague, the Clatskanie Tigers went and surprised a lot of hoops fans by making the OSAA 3A State playoffs in 2021-22.

Now a year older, and down in Class 2A, the Tigers can no longer be considered underdogs.

“They’re excited and confident,” second-year coach Mary Sizemore said. “It’s a cohesive unit this year and they’re buying into things.”

Seniors Bekah Hagen, Kylie Thomas and Maya Helmen are the heart of the Tigers, while junior Jadee McLeod is “amazing with the younger players,” Sizemore said.

Freshman Joey Sizemore will surprise foes as a new addition and give Clatskanie another promising basketball talent to build around.

“She has played with this group of seniors when she was younger,” Sizemore said. “She’s used to them and slides right in.”

As for how the Tigers will fare in the Northwest League, Faith Bible, Portland Christian and Nestucca will figure to be their biggest foes. Gaston has had success in the past, but graduated quite a few players from last year’s squad.

“Our success will be when these girls learn to fire on all five cylinders and play as a team,” Sizemore said. “Their heart and drive, their passion for the game, is what stands out.”

Naselle Comets

After a 15-year absence from the state tournament, the Naselle Comets have emerged as one of Class 1B’s most consistent successes. In four of the past five full seasons, Naselle has made the state playoffs, most recently finishing a game away from a State trophy in 2021-22.

The Comets are hoping to take the next step and capture the program’s first State hardware since 2003. And they’ll have first-year coach Marie Green to guide the way.

Green, who previously coached at Warrenton and Knappa, makes her way across the big river, where she’ll also serve as athletic director.

“Once everyone is healthy, it’s going to be a really fun season,” said Green, who added that she had long wanted a spot with Naselle, which she calls home, to open up.

With eyes on competing for another District championship, seniors Lauren Katyryniuk, Bella Colombo, Brynn Tarabochia and Kaylin Shrives will lead the Comets.

“Kaylin is only 5-8, but plays like she’s 6-3,” Green said. “She’s got these massive hops and can outrebound people.”

A pair of eighth-graders, Aubrey Katyryniuk and Brianna Johnson will be key role players, as they bring in strong basketball IQs and the potential to grow by “leaps and bounds” over the next five years.

“A common goal for all of them is getting back to State,” Green said. “Our seniors are very passionate about wanting to get where they want and our other supporting cast members are going to be able to help satisfy that with them.”

Three Rivers Christian Eagles

What Three Rivers Christian lacks in experience, they make up for in diversity. Four foreign exchange students will participate for the Eagles this season, hailing from China, Italy, Spain and South Korea.

“It’s been very rewarding already,” second-year coach Walter Poyner said. “They have a different thought process and attitude about a lot of stuff.”

Crystal Pan, from China, is the most experienced of the bunch, but is returning from a knee injury that limits her mobility. Aurora Fortunati, of Italy, has “taken to the game like a sponge” and will be a rebounding force.

Meanwhile, junior point guard Kelsey Poyner will be the primary ballhandler, and led the team in scoring, rebounding and assists last season.

Sophomore Elizabeth Romanillos is an excellent 3-point shooter who will score a lot for TRC.

“She’s a very competitive person,” Poyner said. “She is definitely one of those people, when she gets it all going, that can be a devastating basketball player.”

After a 3-10 year in which the Eagles finished with only four on the court on multiple occasions, better numbers and additional experience give TRC some hope.

“We’re definitely more athletic than we’ve ever been,” Poyner said. “It will be a very entertaining season to see how things go.”

Editor’s Note: Multiple attempts to contact the Rainier Columbians for a team report were unsuccessful.