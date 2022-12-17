The Daily News Girls Basketball Insider: Merzoian all in on the family tradition

There’s a certain gravitas the surname of legendary Toledo coach Scott Merzoian carries in Lower Columbia area hoops. Mark Morris senior Isabella Merzoian knows that better than anyone.

“I think his legacy and the way he’s impacted people means when people meet me they know I love the game,” said Isabella Merzoian, Scott’s daughter.

That love was never more apparent than late last season, after a spell with the coronavirus, when Merzoian averaged 17.5 points per game over the final eight contests. The Monarchs are hoping that carries over into this year’s campaign as Merzoian is expected to help lead the Mark Morris girls basketball to 2A Greater St. Helens League title contention.

During that forced hiatus from hoops, Merzoian sat at home and studied a lot of film with her dad.

“Something clicked,” she said. “I knew if I wanted to be that threat, I had to start being more aggressive and attacking off the dribble. I wanted to establish myself as more than just a shooting threat.”

That opened up lanes for the rest of the Monarchs’ offense, which surprised some by getting into the district tournament via the pigtail game and nearly upending Hockinson in a loser-out affair. More of the same will likely place Mark Morris in the hunt for a league title and a State spot this season.

A relentless work ethic and an unending love for the game are familiar to well-studied local hoops fans, who can see the resemblance to another face on the Mark Morris bench. Scott Merzoian is an assistant coach for the Monarchs.

“He was a high IQ guy that worked hard and loved to get after it,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “She’s the same way.”

The moment that sticks out most for Isabella Merzoian came during her sophomore year, before her dad was on staff. Before the game, the two were watching film and Scott pointed out that she needed to go practice catching and shooting 3-pointers from the right corner. Always a student, Isabella asked why.

“You’re going to shoot here tomorrow,” Scott responded.

“It’s like ‘OK dad, whatever,’” Isabella recalled. “The first or second play of the game, it comes to me in the right corner and I was wide open. It hit me just how much my dad understands and loves the game.”

That is not to take away from Isabella’s accolades, of which there are many. As well-spoken as a teenager gets, Merzoian was named captain as a sophomore and has continued in that role since. She earned second-team All-League honors last season and is among the favorites to earn Player of the Year in an overhauled 2A GSHL this season.

“She’s gotten more confident and experienced,” Atkins said. “She’s not afraid to be vocal with her teammates. She knows how to work hard, how to communicate. It’s exactly what you would want for a team captain.”