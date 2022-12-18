The Daily News Girls Basketball Insider: Area teams restock for another run

No high school program can rely on NCAA Division I talent walking through the door every four years. Coach Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost and Kelso’s girls basketball team is hoping the culture they built over the past several years is strong enough to overcome the graduation of Natalie Fraley, who now comes off the bench for Utah State University.

Fraley averaged 23 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists to lead the Hilanders to their first Tacoma Dome appearance since 2008.

“Nat was a leader that … tried to make every girl better and treated them in a way that allowed them to grow and be pushed to the best of their ability,” said Frost, noting Fraley’s impact is still present within the team, which returns all but two players. “I feel that when when we go to work each and every day.”

The continuity among the Lassies has given this group a strong chemistry and a knowledge of the effort it takes to compete at the highest level.

Three-year returner Lexi Grumbois, and one of just two seniors, has emerged as the Lassies’ talisman in the early season.

“She has become a lot more vocal this year and knows she has a lot on her shoulders,” Frost said. “But she is taking that role on flawlessly.”

Junior Kenzie Milligan, a 6-foot-1 forward, is a defensive gamechanger and uses her length to drive and score. Sophomore guard Madalynn Moe, who Frost described as an “Energizer bunny”, will run the point for the Lassies. Sophomore Bregan Ruhland gives Kelso a shooter to depend upon, and has gotten stronger in the lane.

“Although we are young, the expectation is we play each and every possession as hard as we possibly can,” said Frost, now in her sixth year as head coach — and 11th year in the program. “We should compete at the top of our league.”

Among the other 3A Greater St. Helens League contenders are Heritage — and 6-foot-1 Keanna Salavea — Mountain View and Evergreen, which has a new coach and some new faces.

While the youth of the Lassies will make for some ups and downs this season, the goal is to be peaking — with a strong defensive team that’s conditioned and disciplined — at the end of the year in the always tough bi-district tournament.

“I feel that we have built a culture of playing hard and fighting until the end of every game,” Frost said.

Mark Morris Monarchs

In a wide-open 2A Greater St. Helens League, the Mark Morris Monarchs believe they can do something they haven’t done since coach Sean Atkins’ first year at the helm: Win a league championship.

With a brand-new Atkins at the helm, and young freshman Brooke Walling (now at Western Washington University), leading the way, the Monarchs made the State quarterfinals that season. Some down years, plenty of lessons learned and a new influx of talent later, the Monarchs are again dreaming big.

“The excitement is there,” Atkins said. “It’s one thing to say you can, and have the talent and pieces. It’s another to go out each game and make it happen. But we like what we’re seeing.”

This year’s team will play a different style than some of Atkins’ first years coaching. That may be the biggest lesson the Mark Morris alumnus has learned from his first seven years coaching: changing scheme to fit the personnel.

“I had a few years where I didn’t adapt very well,” Atkins explained. “I ran a scheme around two good post players, and when they graduated, I continued to run a lot of the same action.”

This year’s Monarchs are based around strong guard play from seniors Isabella Merzoian and Brooklyn Schlecht, who are by no coincidence also the team captains.

Merzoian is 5-foot-11 and pairs her 3-point shot with an ability to drive the lane and open lanes. Schlect is a four-year starter at the point and is one of the league’s top on-ball defenders.

“Most people just avoid her. They don’t want her guarding them full court,” Atkins said. “She’s one of our driving forces and really pushing for us to be at that next level.”

Junior post Natalie Mejia is also an essential piece in the Monarchs’ plans. With an abundance of shooters, the 5-foot-11 Mejia is a cog in the middle of the Mark Morris offense, which will need her footwork and rebounding to get into what they want to run.

In total, the Monarchs have five seniors on the roster, including Madison Noel, Hallie Watson and Hal’Lee Harris.

“The group of seniors have played together for a long time and established that connection,” Merzoian said. “We’ve set goals for ourselves and know we can reach them.”

Those goals include a 2A GSHL championship, as roster and coaching turnovers have flipped the league on its head. Washougal has a new coach and no more Bea’s on the roster to worry about. Hudson’s Bay replaced Michael Rainville and the nucleus of their State trophy squad. Ridgefield and R.A. Long also have new coaches and big question marks.

“This is the most coaching changes in one sequence I’ve gone through,” said Atkins, already gearing up to watch a lot of a film this year. “There are a lot of unknowns.”

Five teams are expected to advance out of the Southwest District IV Tournament, making a Regional bid all the more possible for the Monarchs.

“We should be one of the five best teams in District,” Atkins said. “Getting to the regional round, that should be the floor of our group. They’re hungry and ambitious to get to that level.”

R.A. Long Lumberjills

There’s a familiar face back with the R.A. Long Lumberjills, and he’s facing a familiar task. J.D. Ott will return to helm the R.A. Long girls basketball team this winter, after more than a decade away from the Jills.

“The girls understand you’ve coached before, that you understand the game of basketball,” Ott said. “There’s a trust factor on their part. … That makes it easy.”

Ott also coached the team from 2006-10. He recently coached at Three Rivers Christian, and was an assistant under coach Jan Karnoski, who stepped away from the team two seasons ago before Kyle Randall took over for one season.

After a 12-9 season and a playoff appearance, Ott is left with a much younger team that returns just two varsity players. Of the 18 players in the program, 13 are ninth-graders.

“With that being said, they are eager to get in and learn and play,” Ott said. “Their attitudes are really great, and with being such a young team, that is fantastic.”

Five-foot-6 forward Gracelyn House will be counted on for senior leadership, while junior Breyelle Box is a tough, high-energy forward with a “never back down” attitude.

Freshmen 6-footers Evelyn Ofstun and Malia Burns will set the tone for the Jills inside. Ninth-grader Briana Garwood, a 5-foot-6 forward, has also proven to be a quick study early on and will contribute. The senior class of three includes Sydney Akinsuli and Brianna Dual.

“On the offensive end, we want to go with the idea of less is more,” Ott said. “We want to get really good at a few things.”

But the X’s and O’s aren’t the ultimate goal with a group focused on the future more than the wins and losses in the present. Expanding the roster to include three teams, getting girls excited and being a presence in the community are all on Ott’s to-do list.

“Our success is going to be to continue to improve every day,” Ott explained. “We want to keep getting better and better.”

Editor’s Note: Multiple attempts to reach the Woodland Beavers for a team report were unsuccessful.