TDN's 2020-21 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett — Clatskanie

The two-time defending OSAA 3A State Player of the Year went out with one more bang, leading Clatskanie with a 16-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the Tigers’ win over Sutherlin in the State title game. She finished the season averaging 23,3 points, 16.9 rebounds, 7.5 steals, and 5.3 assists per game.

Coach of the Year: John Blodgett — Clatskanie

Clatskanie’s season low for points scored was still two more than its season high for points allowed, leading to a 13-0 record with an average margin of victory of over 35. Coach Blodgett masterminded the whole thing from the bench in his checkered pants, finishing the season with yet another net draped around his neck.

All-Area roster

Natalie Fraley — Kelso

Earning 3A/4A GSHL Player of the Year honors as a junior, Fraley led the Hilanders the whole way, including logging back-to-back 30-point efforts to end the regular season. She’ll be back next season to defend her crown, and try to lead Kelso to triumph through the winter.

Erika Glenn — Ilwaco