TDN's 2020-21 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett — Clatskanie
The two-time defending OSAA 3A State Player of the Year went out with one more bang, leading Clatskanie with a 16-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the Tigers’ win over Sutherlin in the State title game. She finished the season averaging 23,3 points, 16.9 rebounds, 7.5 steals, and 5.3 assists per game.
Coach of the Year: John Blodgett — Clatskanie
Clatskanie’s season low for points scored was still two more than its season high for points allowed, leading to a 13-0 record with an average margin of victory of over 35. Coach Blodgett masterminded the whole thing from the bench in his checkered pants, finishing the season with yet another net draped around his neck.
All-Area roster
Natalie Fraley — Kelso
Earning 3A/4A GSHL Player of the Year honors as a junior, Fraley led the Hilanders the whole way, including logging back-to-back 30-point efforts to end the regular season. She’ll be back next season to defend her crown, and try to lead Kelso to triumph through the winter.
Erika Glenn — Ilwaco
Possibly the best pure scorer in the state of Washington at the 2B level, Glenn hit the 30-point mark 10 times in the shortened season. That included a three-game stretch in which she ended the regular season with a school-record 47 against Chief Leschi, started the postseason with 32 against Winlock, and sent the Fishermen to the District semis with a tournament-record 58 points.
Addison Hall — Winlock
The leader of the charge in Egg Town, Hall logged what coach Tori Nelson said was the first triple-double in Winlock girls basketball history, putting up 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists on May 8. She, along with the rest of the core trio for the Cardinals — Madison Vigre and Karlie Jones — will be back next year to take on the C2BL.
Miranda Lomax — R.A. Long
R.A. Long’s star guard led the Lumberjills offense nearly every time she hit the court. On May 26, she dropped 27 points in a win over Woodland, then two days later followed that with a 30-point performance — including hitting six 3-pointers — to beat Columbia River.
Jansi Merz — Wahkiakum
Coach Rob Garrett said Merz’s dominant season started before games even tipped off, when she lost out on the District discus crown. From there, the Co-C2BL Player of the Year wreaked havoc on opponents, averaging a double-double to lead the Mules to a third straight District title.
Paige Mace — Wahkiakum
The straw that stirred the Mules’ drink for years, Mace went out in a big way, averaging over eight assists per game, while also scoring 11.25 points per contests and ripping away 75 steals in 16 games.
Olivia Sprague — Clatskanie
Clatskanie’s senior point guard sent long ball over the top after long ball over the top to facilitate the Tigers’ fast-paced transition game, leading the team with 6.5 assists per game. She also shot the lights out herself, averaging over 20 points per contest.
Kaitlyn Sizemore — Clatskanie
Sizemore didn’t fill out the stat sheet quite as much as Blodgett, but her physical presence down low left her fellow senior open for plenty of rebounds. In the State title win in Coos Bay, Ore., she finished with six boards, and helped shut down a Sutherlin run in the final minutes after Blodgett fouled out.
Marina Smith — Toledo
One of a couple Swiss-Army knives in the Toledo arsenal, Smith made a habit of filling out every single category in the stat sheet. On some nights, she let it loose from long distance, including an 18-point effort against Napavine. On others, she did a bit of everything, like in a nine-point, eight steal, and five-assist outing against Morton-White Pass.
Stacie Spahr — Toledo
Spahr, who started the season with a ceremony honoring her for breaking Toledo’s All-Time rebounding record, hit double-digits on the glass in 10 games to lead her school to the District IV title game.