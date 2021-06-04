Prep Basketball: Wahkiakum beats down R.A. Long

Once again, Wahkiakum has proven that they aren’t afraid to play outside their classification. On Friday, the 2B school entered hostile territory at 2A R.A. Long and played like they owned the place on the way to a dominant 78-48 win.

“We love playing big schools, we want to take on everyone that will let us basically,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said.

Janzi Merz and Paige Mace led the way for the Mules with a combined 38 points. Merz controlled the paint on her way to 21 points and 11 rebounds. Mace poured in 17 points and kept the ball moving with eight assists.

The Mules got things going early and jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter thanks to four first-quarter 3-pointers from four different players.

“You’re going to go on those spurts, whether that’s the beginning of the game, middle of the game or end of the game, it doesn’t really matter to me,” Garrett said of the hot start. “They’re going to happen, we know they’re going to happen because we put a lot of time in the gym and shoot a lot of shots. Our theory is if you miss one, the next one just has a better chance of going in.”

Despite the strong shooting, Garrett said he felt his team wasn’t playing as well as they could’ve.