SALEM, Ore. — A Cinderella style upset was not in the cards for Clatskanie in the first round of the Oregon's 2A state high school girls basketball tournament, Saturday, where the Tigers fell on the road to top-seeded Salem Academy 65-34.

"It was a good run," Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said. "Salem Academy is the No. 1 ranked team in the state for a reason. They are disciplined and execute well."

The Spartans carved out a 15 point advantage right out of the gate and led 42-18 at the half. The Tigers played there best basketball in the second and third quarters but could not string together the sort of run that comebacks are made of.

"Unfortunately, (Saturday) was not the day to stop working as a team like we have been for the previous four games," coach Sizemore added. "The execution of our offense was not there and getting the ball to players that were open, or whose shot was on fire, such as Kylie Thomas, did not occur."

Maya Helmen led Clatskanie with 14 points to go with four rebounds.

The Tigers struggled to keep up in transition, though, and it was costly. Salem Academy's offense was led by Aly Herber's 18 points. Celia James added 17 points for the Spartans and Haley Ferry put up 14.

"When not all of your players are getting back quickly enough on transition it leaves the defense in the hands of a few," coach Sizemore noted. "Those things hurt any chance of winning. State games can do weird things to players. There is a lot of pressure there and this was one of those times."

With the Spartans resting their starters in the fourth quarter Clatskanie was able to win the frame 7-2, but the Tigers could not fend off the season's end.

Kylie Thomas added 11 points for Clatskanie and Joey Sizemore put up five points with 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Bekah Hagen posted just two points but pulled down ten rebounds.

"All being said and done, this is a great group of girls and I am extremely proud of them," coach Sizemore added.