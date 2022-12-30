OSAA High School Girls Basketball: Clatskanie offense absent in loss to top ranked Salem Academy

SALEM — The Tigers took their lumps at the Crusader Classic, Thursday, falling to the No. 1 ranked hosts by a score of 50-30.

The Crusaders are the top seeded team in the state at the midway point in the season and showed why in their win over Clatskanie. Salem Academy held the visitors under ten points in three quarters, including just three points in the first period and matching six point efforts to bookend halftime.

Celia James scored a game-high 16 points for the Crusaders. Malena Robnett and Grace Hinkle added eight points each for the tournament hosts.

Clatskanie took advantage of a shift change in the fourth quarter by putting up 15 points to make the score more respectable.

Kylie Thomas led the Tigers with 14 points and four steals. Joey Sizemore added seven points, five steals, three blocks and three assists in the loss.

Clatskanie (5-2) was set to play Nyssa on Friday at the Crusader Classic in a rematch of the first round of the state tournament in 2021-22.