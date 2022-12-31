OSAA High School Girls Basketball: Clatskanie KO’d by top ranked Nyssa

SALEM, Ore. — One day after suffering a loss to the top team from Oregon’s 2A ranks the Tigers faced a tough test again on Friday in a 61-21 loss to 3A Nyssa.

“Lost to 3A top dog Nyssa this afternoon,” Clastkanie coach Mary Sizemore said. “We were down two of our starters.”

With the Tigers playing shorthanded Gracie Johnson led Nyssa with 21 points.

The Bulldogs blitzed Clatskanie 22-7 in the first quarter and turned that into a 37-10 advantage by halftime. The Tigers were not able to crack double digit scoring in any quarter against a stout Nyssa defense.

Kylie Thomas paced Clatskanie with 11 points and four steals. Joey Sizemore added eight points, 14 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and three assists for the Tigers.

In spite of the back to back losses, Clatskanie got most of what it was looking for from their tough winter break docket.

“I asked for a tough preseason for learning and growth for the girls, not for wins,” Sizemore said. “The girls keep rising to the occasion and getting better each time.”

Clatskanie (5-3) will begin its league slate on Wednesday with a game at Nestucca.