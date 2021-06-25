OSAA Girls Basketball: Tigers cap three-peat with win over Sutherlin

“They were so important to the whole thing,” coach Blodgett said. “These other kids feed off of them.”

McLeod added eight points and was named to the all-tournament second team. Maya Helmen scored five. Kaitlyn Sizemore pitched in six rebounds, many coming in the final two minutes after Blodgett picked up her fifth personal foul, limiting Sutherlin to one shot and letting the Tigers burn more clock.

As soon as Blodgett had to leave, the Bulldogs tried to string one last desperate run together down 17, hitting three free throws and a 3-pointer to trim it to 11. But as soon as Sutherlin’s triple hit the twine, Kylie Thomas was sprinting down the court, and as Clatskanie had been unable to do most of the low-scoring game, the Tigers found her over the top for a transition layup with 31 seconds left.

From there, it was a matter of free throws, though the Bulldogs got a few extra following a last-second technical foul on John Blodgett after Sprague picked up her fifth personal foul on a play in which she was thrown to the ground.

“I felt like I owed that one to Sprague,” he said with a laugh.