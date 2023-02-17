HILLSBORO, Ore. — Clatskanie advanced to a winner-to-state contest Thursday, behind a dominant fourth quarter in a 43-33 win over Faith Bible in the 2A District playoff game.

Kylie Thomas finished with 12 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for Clatskanie. Joey Sizemore added nine points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals while Bekah Hagen finished with six points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers.

“I am beyond proud of the girls tonight. They came together as a team, dug in and got the job done,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said. “They never gave in even when they were behind on the scoreboard. They played a tenacious defense and they were patient to work the offense to create high percentage scoring opportunities. It was very hard for Faith Bible to shut down all five of our productive players tonight.”

Clatskanie trailed 29-27 entering the final quarter when it played its best eight minutes of the game. Addison Ward scored five of her eight points in the fourth and Thomas added five more with a key three-pointer to help the Tigers pull away.

Ultimately, it was the defense and rebounding effort which keyed the comeback for Clatskanie. The Tigers held Faith Bible to just four points in the final frame.

“The girls played with discipline tonight and it showed,” coach Sizemore added. “They probably had one of their best fourth quarters so far all year.”

Clatskanie (13-10 overall) will play at Vernonia in a winner-to-state contest at a date yet to be announced. The Tigers finished the regular season 0-2 against Vernonia.