OSAA Girls Basketball roundup: Clatskanie opens season in victorious fashion

WILLAMINA, Ore. — The Clatskanie girls basketball team — most of whom were busy winning the state softball title less than a week ago — opened its season on a winning note, downing Willamina 61-56 on the road Friday.

Olivia Sprague led the Tigers with 21 points, adding nine rebounds, five assists, and six steals. Shelby Blodgett owned the post, racking up 17 points and 25 points, along with notching seven assists and five steals.

Kaity Sizemore came three points away from a double-double, with seven and 12 boards.

“We gave a good effort in our first game of the year,” Clatskanie coach John Blodgett said. “Played fairly well defensively, and our press got us some good opportunities at times.”

Willamina couldn’t figure out how to do much of anything against Clatskanie’s press early, with the Tigers holding the Bulldogs to just three points in the opening quarter. The hosts found their footing come the second, but Clatskanie added to its lead bit by bit as the night went on, ending up 16 points to the good.

“Overall, for the first outing in almost 16 months, against the No. 6 team in the state last year, that returned their entire roster, not bad,” Blodgett said with a smile.