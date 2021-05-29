OSAA Girls Basketball roundup: Clatskanie opens season in victorious fashion

WILLAMINA, Ore. — The Clatskanie girls basketball team — most of whom were busy winning the state softball title less than a week ago — opened its season on a winning note, downing Willamina 61-56 on the road Friday.
Olivia Sprague led the Tigers with 21 points, adding nine rebounds, five assists, and six steals. Shelby Blodgett owned the post, racking up 17 points and 25 points, along with notching seven assists and five steals.
Kaity Sizemore came three points away from a double-double, with seven and 12 boards.
“We gave a good effort in our first game of the year,” Clatskanie coach John Blodgett said. “Played fairly well defensively, and our press got us some good opportunities at times.”
Willamina couldn’t figure out how to do much of anything against Clatskanie’s press early, with the Tigers holding the Bulldogs to just three points in the opening quarter. The hosts found their footing come the second, but Clatskanie added to its lead bit by bit as the night went on, ending up 16 points to the good.
“Overall, for the first outing in almost 16 months, against the No. 6 team in the state last year, that returned their entire roster, not bad,” Blodgett said with a smile.
Clatskanie (1-0) is set for a non-league road trip Monday, when it buses two and a half hours south to take on Santiam Catholic.
Columbians grind out win
WARRENTON, Ore. — There weren’t many style points involved, but Rainier gritted its way into the win column with a 31-17 win over Warrenton on Friday.
The Columbians couldn’t get much of anything going early against the Warriors, but then again, the opposite was also true. Warrenton led 5-3 after a quarter of play, and by halftime its lead was still two points — at 7-5.
Come the second half, Rainier’s defense kept the Warriors dammed up, but the Columbians finally got something flowing with the ball. Rainier put up 13 points in the third quarter, then added 13 more in the fourth, all while holding Warrenton to just 10 points in the final 16 minutes.
Kalli Budge led Rainier with 10 points, Lacey Makinson had eight, and both Kyla Cook and Reese Schimmel scored five.
Rainier (1-1) is scheduled to play at Taft on Tuesday.