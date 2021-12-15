OSAA Girls Basketball Roundup: Clatskanie clash with De La Salle North Catholic leads to official investigation

CLATSKANIE — The ending came as abruptly as it was unexpected for the Knights of De La Salle North Catholic when they came to Columbia County on Tuesday. That rapturous ending came when the game was called off by the officials with 34.1 seconds remaining and the hometown Tigers holding a 44-36 lead in a non-league girls basketball contest.

“Game was … interesting, to say the least,” said Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore on Tuesday night.

When the second of two De La Salle players were ejected for overly physical play, the referees had seen enough and the Tigers were declared the early winners.

Video from the game shows one De La Salle player knocking a Clatskanie player out of bounds with a shove early in the game. The second ejection was issued when a De La Salle player appeared to confront a Clatskanie player face-to-face.

Before things got chippy with the Knights the going was rough for the Tigers as they scored just six points in the first quarter. But a 17 point outburst in the second quarter that coincided with the first ejection gave Clatskanie a 23-21 lead at halftime.

Kylie Thomas led the Tigers with 16 points. The Tigers made six threes as a team, with Thomas accounting for three of those long range connections.

Bekah Hagen scored nine points with 14 rebounds in the win. Cloee McLeod added eight points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

De La Salle was led in scoring by Nuhamin Belay with 15 points.

An investigation into the incident by the Oregon School Activities Association is ongoing. Clatskanie (3-2) is scheduled to play in the Dayton High School Tournament on Thursday.

Rainier digs deep for win over Yamhill-Carlton

YAMHILL, Ore. — Rainier broke free from the yoke of Yamhill-Carlton thanks to a big showing in the fourth quarter as the Columbians downed the Tigers 57-5Z, Tuesday night.

“Dug deep in the fourth quarter and pulled it out,” Rainier coach Shanda Wagner said. “Super proud of the girls for their tenacity to finish the game.”

Lacey Makinson and Kalli Budge both had big nights for the Columbians. Makinson led Rainier in scoring with 23 points and six rebounds and Budge notched a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds on the night.

“Offensively, Lacey had a breakthrough night,” Wagner said. “Took care of the ball well and made great decisions.”

The Columbians found themselves in a hole at the half, trailing 25-21. Yamhill-Carlton pushed the lead to 10 before the fourth, but Rainier made a few adjustments and outscored the Tigers 20-7 in the final period to earn the come-from-behind win.

“We had to go to a defense we haven’t had much practice with and the girls handled it well,” Wagner said.

The Tigers exploded for 20 points in the third quarter to build on their lead, but those impending adjustments helped the Columbians take control of the game and hold off the Tigers in the fourth.

“Overall, they played good team ball,” Wagner said. “They’re starting to learn how to play together.”

Aubrey Sorenson also had a strong night with eight points and seven boards, while Paige Schimmel added four points and two rebounds for the Columbians.

Rainier (3-2) will be on the road again on Thursday at Oregon Episcopal.

